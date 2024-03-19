SUNMI's 3rd generation flagship products shine at CHINASHOP 2024, joining hands with numerous partners to create new business scenarios

March 13th - March 15th, National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) witnessed the grand opening of the 24th China Retail Trade Fair.

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI Technology once again made a striking appearance at CHINASHOP. As one of the leading companies in China's retail industry, SUNMI showcased a series of remarkable products and solutions, showcasing seamless tech-business fusion and a fearless drive to push boundaries.

Star Products Lead the Trend of Commercial Digital Innovation

SUNMI booth draws a steady stream of visitors.

From the first day of the event, SUNMI's booth became the most popular, drawing attention with its prominent LED screen spanning the entire top. SUNMI's 3rdgeneration star products, including the SUNMI T3 PRO series, D3 MINI series, D3 PRO, V3 MIX, joined hands with the million-level new energy hardcore off-road vehicle, the U8, to make a stunning appearance. Together, they showcased China's top-level technology products, highlighting exquisite craftsmanship and quality, making them the undeniable focus of the show.

At the exhibition, SUNMI unveiled the pre-release of the Smart Desktop Terminal SUNMI D3 PRO, which continues the design style of the SUNMI's third-generation family. It features a metal aluminum body and a 15.6-inch HD display, equipped with a Qualcomm chip, supporting fingerprint unlocking with a power-on button, and can flexibly choose a 10-inch secondary screen and scanning module.

The Smart Scale Terminal S2L CC, using AI technology to accurately identify weighing goods, has realized the automation of label printing, bringing a brand-new self-service experience to the supermarket industry.

The "Qualcomm X SUNMI SUPER POS" solution jointly launched by SUNMI and Qualcomm made its domestic debut at this exhibition. This is also the industry's first product to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip to carry the Windows operating system and form a commercial cash register solution. The "Qualcomm X SUNMI SUPER POS" speeds up global POS cross-platform transformation, offering a low-power, high-performance, lightweight, and stylish experience for Windows system users.

Furthermore, the widely praised T3 PRO series, D3 MINI series, and V3 MIX caught the eye of numerous attendees. SUNMI also showcased its robust software capabilities, such as the iF International Design Award SUNMI OS 4.0 and the SUNMI DMP, offering partners professional, efficient, and secure device management and content control.

Jointly building new business scenes with over 20+ ecological partners, embracing digital trends

At this CHINASHOP, SUNMI's booth invited a number of ecological partners to jointly create rich business scenes, including 24 scenes such as new tea drinks, fast food, hotels, pet supermarkets, group meals, Tiktok local life and retail, bringing immersive experiences to the audience. At the same time, many outstanding partners also brought exciting on-site speeches, not only bringing more inspiration and innovation to the industry but also providing audiences with deep insights.

