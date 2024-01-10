Sunplus and Ceva Expand Collaboration to Bring Bluetooth Audio to the airlyra SoC Family for Wireless Speakers, Soundbars and other Wireless Audio Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, and Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2401), a leading chip provider for multimedia and automotive applications, today announced the companies have expanded their collaboration to integrate Ceva's latest generation RivieraWaves Bluetooth audio solution into the Sunplus airlyra family of HD audio processors targeting wireless speakers, soundbars and other premium wireless audio devices. The first wireless airlyra processors are already shipping with some of the world's premium audio brands.

"Ceva's audio DSPs have powered more than 20 million Sunplus audio processors to date, enabling us to offer immersive audio at a cost-effective price," said Adam Wang, General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Product Center at Sunplus. "The addition of RivieraWaves Bluetooth® IP to our airlyra HD Audio product line enables us to implement the world's first highly integrated Soundbar SoC, SPA101, which has passed the full range of Dolby®, DTS®, Bluetooth®, and LE Audio certifications. The SPA101 SoC integrates MCU, DSP and Bluetooth®, reducing system cost and complexity to more easily realize multi-channel wireless speakers and Auracast™ party speakers with the latest Bluetooth® technology, and delivering excellence with the shortest latency and lowest power consumption performance."

"Sunplus has achieved excellent market traction for its Ceva-powered edge sound solutions in the smart home and automotive markets, and their decision to integrate our Bluetooth audio IP into their product line serves to open up more opportunities with a compelling value proposition", said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT BU at Ceva. "Our portfolio of technologies that enable products to connect, sense, and infer data is highly synergistic with companies like Sunplus, who can leverage our leading-edge IP to address multiple requirements of their SoCs, reliably and efficiently."

About RivieraWaves Bluetooth

Ceva's RivieraWaves Bluetooth connectivity IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity, spanning RF, Modem, Baseband Controller, and complete Host and Profile software stacks. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including LE Audio / Auracast, Periodic Advertising with Response, and other enhancements such as Channel Sounding Indoor Positioning System. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, beacons, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.

About Sunplus

Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2401), established in 1990, is a leading chip provider for multimedia and automotive applications such as home entertainment audio products, car infotainment and advanced driving assistance system (ADAS), DVD and portable DVD player. Meanwhile Sunplus is offering high-speed I/O IP, high performance data conversion IP, and analog IP for a broad range of applications on consumer, portable, and connected devices for Sunplus has been accumulating strong IP technologies on consumer and multimedia segments. Sunplus is headquartered in Taiwan and has service offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Chengdu. For more information, please visit Sunplus website at www.sunplus.com.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 17 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube , Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.