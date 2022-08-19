Sunrider International Donates to Sierra Leone's First Maternal Health Clinic

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company, headquartered in Torrance, California, made a $20,000 donation to Engage Now Africa for the Theresa Hakim Hospital in Bo, Sierra Leone. The contribution to the maternal health clinic was made in honor of World Humanitarian Day.

Sunrider continues its support of maternal health with this most recent donation. The donation will go toward the purchase of new beds, updated hospital equipment, essential supplies, and vital training for the medical staff. The hospital updates and staff training are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

"At Sunrider, we believe in the power of families. We saw the amazing things that Engage Now Africa does with other maternal clinics and wanted to continue to help them fulfill their amazing mission," said Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO. This is the second contribution that Sunrider has made supporting a maternal health clinic with Engage Now Africa.

The regional hospital opened in 2008 and currently serves nearly 8,000 residents. The 20-person staff see on average 30 people a day, most of them are women and children. In addition to medical care, local residents have access to a pharmacy at the hospital.

Engage Now Africa is an international non-profit organization whose purpose is to "heal, rescue, and lift vulnerable individuals, families, and communities to help them become self-reliant through strategic programs, projects, and partnerships."

"We are thankful that we can honor the work of humanitarians worldwide with this much needed assistance," said Beutler. "We hope this can ensure the medical staff will be able to continue to impact the lives of mothers, children, and their families."

