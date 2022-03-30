Sunrider International Fundraises for Ukraine with a Donation Match Campaign

As the Russo-Ukrainian conflict unfolded, Sunriders around the world came together to provide humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees.

TORRANCE, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the crisis in Ukraine, Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales organization, spearheaded a fundraising campaign in which they matched dollar for dollar, all donations made by March 20 by Sunrider employees and the company's worldwide network of International Business Owners (IBOs) and Authorized Business Owners (ABOs), up to $40,000. Donations could be made to any Ukraine crisis relief organization of their choice.

Since the crisis began on February 20, 2022, more than three million Ukranians, including newborns and children, have fled the country, many just carrying rucksacks, to seek shelter in Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary—and air raids have displaced more people within the country itself.

The amount generated from Sunrider's donation campaign was $32,964. Sunrider then matched this amount and rounded up their donation to $40,000—to make a total donation amount of $72,964. Sunrider made their donation to the Ukraine Crisis/International Committee of the American Red Cross, on March 25, 2022.

"We are so proud of the quick response, big and small, Sunriders have made to help ease this humanitarian crisis. Today we stand with Ukraine," said Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO.

Sunrider has led fundraising campaigns to provide aid for victims of natural disasters and global needs over the last 40 years. And as long as there are vulnerable people in the world needing help, Sunriders will make a plea to be present with their unconditional support.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a manufacturing, direct selling, and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries.

