Sunrider International Hosts 2023 Women of Influence Event

TORRANCE, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International hosted the 2023 Women of Influence event, which was held Thursday, March 16, in the company's ballroom. Presented by the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce, this annual event honors the achievements and leadership of women in Torrance, California, and the surrounding cities.

The keynote speaker was Colonel Mia Walsh, Commander, Space Base Delta 3, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California. Event sponsors included Honda, Dignity Health Sports Park, El Camino College, UCLA Health, and Kaiser Permanente.

The winner of the most prestigious award—the Athena Leadership Award—was Theresa Mack of Sunrise Senior Living at Palos Verdes. This award recognizes someone who "has achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contributes time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and for actively assisting others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential."

In last year's event, the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Sunny Beutler, Sunrider's CEO, as a "Woman of Influence" and honored her with the Athena Leadership Award for her leading role in helping communities promote health and wellness.

Beutler had this to say about her ongoing involvement with the Women of Influence program:

"I'm grateful to be in a place in life where I can help women pursue excellence and achieve their full potential, personally and professionally. And I'm honored that Sunrider is a host and sponsor of this event, which shines a spotlight on the achievements and leadership abilities of these amazing women."

