Sunrider International Hosts Texas Manufacturing Plant Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company, headquartered in Torrance, California, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Texas Manufacturing Plant (TXP) in Midlothian, Texas. The ceremony coincided with the company's Grand Convention, their first in-person global event in three years.

The TXP opened in the fall of 2022. Since then, Sunrider has been an integral part of the local business community. Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno offered congratulations and said a few words. Other city officials and Midlothian Chamber of Commerce members also attended. Melissa Shook, CEO/President of the Midlothian Chamber, presented Sunrider CEO Sunny Beutler with a plaque commemorating the occasion.

"This community has welcomed us with open arms. I am so happy to share this momentous occasion with our family, Independent Business Owners (IBOs), local business owners, and community partners. I am proud to say that TXP is now officially open," Beutler said. Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen, founders, and their five children, who are all involved with the company, also attended.

The day included a wide range of events. Lunch, cake, a tour, and a product experience event were among the activities. Independent Business Owners who attended the Grand Convention were in attendance as well.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a manufacturing, direct selling, and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries.

