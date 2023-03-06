Sunrider International Names Dirk Hobgood Chief Financial Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company headquartered in Torrance, California, recently announced the appointment of Dirk Hobgood as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Hobgood started his career as an auditor at Ernst & Young and brings broad industry experience to Sunrider, including more than 20 years of experience working with both private and public global organizations operating in the manufacturing, distribution, and consumer products industries. He also has three years of CFO leadership experience working with direct sales companies.

Prior to joining Sunrider, Hobgood was employed as a partner in a regional CPA firm. He also has 18 years of C-level leadership experience in private equity and family-owned companies.

"We are thankful to have Dirk on board as a member of our executive team," said Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO. "He brings a wealth of leadership experience and has an exciting vision for our financial operations. I know Dirk's strategic thinking and expertise in financial planning will help our company achieve both our short- and long-term financial goals."

Hobgood has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Murray State University and holds the professional certifications of Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor.

"I am delighted to join the Sunrider International family," said Hobgood. "The success of Sunrider over the past 40-plus years speaks for itself. I look forward to utilizing what I have learned over the course of my career to drive positive results for Sunrider's stakeholders."

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global direct-selling enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and territories.

