Sunrider International Names Janet S. Weil General Counsel

TORRANCE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company headquartered in Torrance, California, recently announced the appointment of Janet S. Weil as General Counsel.

She brings more than 25 years of experience in the direct sales industry, and as an experienced General Counsel, compliance officer, and executive leader.

Before joining Sunrider, Janet was the Associate General Counsel at Plexus Worldwide, LLC. She also served as General Counsel to three direct sales companies in Europe and the United States. In addition, she practiced corporate law in London with both Baker McKenzie, LLP and Taylor Wessing, LLP, and trained as a solicitor at Hogan Lovells, LLP.

"We are grateful to have Janet as a member of our executive team," Sunrider CEO Sunny Beutler said. "She has many years of General Counsel experience, and I am confident that Janet will contribute her leadership and extensive knowledge to help us continue our growth in the industry."

Janet has a master's degree in dispute resolution and a degree in law with honors. She is also a member of the New York State Bar and is a solicitor in the UK.

She has an award-winning background, being recognized twice as a finalist in the D Magazine corporate counsel awards for outstanding General Counsels in Dallas. In 2019, she was recognized by the National Diversity Council as one of the top 25 General Counsels in DFW for leadership in diversity and inclusion.

"I am so excited to come on board with Sunrider," Janet said. "As an industry leader, Sunrider's track record is well known. I look forward to bringing my extensive legal and direct sales knowledge to the executive team."

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global direct-selling enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and territories.

