Sunrider Launches New CC Cream With Mineral-Based SPF 30 Sun Protection

TORRANCE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International is excited to announce the launch of their newest product, Kandesn® CC Cream Sunscreen SPF 30, just in time for summer. The multi-benefit moisturizing cream is available in three shades, fair, light medium, and medium and features a synergy of high-performance ingredients that work overtime to keep skin looking bright and refreshed.

Kandesn® CC Cream Sunscreen SPF 30 is formulated to offer light, breathable coverage and help correct common complexion concerns like redness, dullness, and imperfections while providing mineral-based SPF 30 sun protection. Made with botanically based ingredients, the skin-friendly formula is safe and gentle for all skin types.

The exclusive formula features a mineral moisture therapy that nourishes and tones skin with a blend of amino acids, ceramide-3, vitamin E, and millet seed extract. It combines with Moisturizing Phytoamine Bio Complex to support skin renewal while promoting plumping hydration.

Kandesn® CC Cream Sunscreen SPF 30 is paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. Its benefits allow for a lightweight formula that aids in renewing the appearance of mature, parched, and sun-damaged skin, leaving skin looking healthy and radiant.

For more information about Kandesn® CC Cream Sunscreen SPF 30 and other Sunrider® healthy-living products, visit: www.sunrider.com .

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global direct selling enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and territories.

Press Contact:

Pierce Mattie Communications

Elizabeth Rodger

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunrider International

