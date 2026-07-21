Sunrise Capital Investors Acquires Ponderosa, a 55+ Mobile Home Community in Suburban Columbus, Ohio

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Capital Investors LLC ("Sunrise Capital"), a national leader in mobile home park and parking facility investments, has acquired Ponderosa Mobile Home Estates, a 108-site, 55+ mobile home community located in Dublin, Ohio, one of the most affluent suburbs in the Columbus, Ohio market. The community was 97% occupied at acquisition, with 105 of its 108 homes owned by residents.

Ponderosa Mobile Home Park

Ponderosa benefits from its location. The community sits adjacent to a large master-planned development bringing approximately 1,800 new homes and nearly 50 acres of parks and trails to the surrounding area. That investment is expected to strengthen the community's long-term positioning and support area land values.

"Ponderosa checks all the boxes we look for," said Kevin Bupp, Chief Investment Officer of Sunrise Capital. "It's a high occupancy, majority resident-owned community in one of the most desirable submarkets in the Columbus MSA. This is not a heavy turnaround. It's a strong asset in a phenomenal location, acquired at an attractive basis. We love that our residents will get the benefit of the parks, trails, restaurants, and retail going in next door."

One of the only 55+ mobile home communities in the Columbus market, Ponderosa serves an age-qualified resident base in a region where affordable housing options are limited and new communities are difficult to develop. As in many manufactured housing markets, high barriers to new supply support long-term demand. The acquisition also adds to Sunrise's existing footprint of roughly 800 units across the Columbus MSA, allowing the firm's in-house management team to leverage its existing operations team.

"We buy with a margin of safety and manage for downside protection first," said Brian Spear, Chief Executive Officer of Sunrise Capital. "Ponderosa reflects the type of opportunity we target: durable cash flow, operational upside, and downside protection. It's the same light value-add model we've run for fifteen years, and it fits our company's purpose of helping make a dent in the affordable housing crisis."

About Sunrise Capital Investors

Founded in 2014, Sunrise Capital Investors is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on mobile home park and parking facility investments. With over $475M in assets under management (as of Q2 2026), Sunrise focuses on acquiring recession-resilient assets that generate durable cash flow and support long-term wealth creation.

For more information about Sunrise Capital Investors, visit https://sunrisecapitalinvestors.com.

Media Contact:

Kirk Zandier

(833) 227-4359

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunrise Capital Investors