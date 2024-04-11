OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Senior Living , a pioneer in personalized senior living services, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest community, Sunrise of Oceanside.

Sunrise of Oceanside Celebrates New Contemporary Community Offering Personalized Care and Vibrant Lifestyle to Seniors

With a rich legacy spanning over four decades of delivering exceptional senior living experiences, Sunrise extends a warm welcome to its founding residents this month. Spearheaded by HPI Architecture as the principal architect and W.E. O'Neil Construction as the general contractor, Sunrise's internal design team has meticulously crafted the interior of the new 76,172-square-foot, two-story community. Set to provide assisted living and memory care services, Sunrise of Oceanside will accommodate over 130 residents.

At Sunrise of Oceanside, unwavering dedication to residents' well-being is evident. The community's suites and common areas, meticulously designed by the in-house team, reflect thoughtful consideration for comfort and safety. With custom finishes and a harmonious fusion of modern elegance and inviting interior design elements, the community promises a welcoming environment for its residents.

"We are thrilled to introduce Sunrise of Oceanside," stated Launa Moore, Executive Director of Sunrise of Oceanside. "Our community stands as a beacon of innovation, blending artistry, culture, and exceptional experiences to redefine senior living. We are committed to fostering an inclusive and vibrant environment where residents can forge lasting connections and celebrate life. As we expand the Sunrise brand into rapidly growing regions like Oceanside, we remain responsive to the increasing demand for high-quality senior living options."

Sunrise of Oceanside is poised to set new standards in senior living within the Oceanside area, offering personalized care and services that empower residents to live life on their terms. The community boasts contemporary-style studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites, providing residents with modern and comfortable living spaces. The community prides itself on a diverse array of programs and social events, including fitness classes, concerts, lectures, and excursions to renowned museums and downtown Oceanside attractions, ensuring there's always something exciting to engage in. Culinary experiences are elevated with fresh, seasonal cuisine tailored to individual preferences and dietary needs. Residents can also enjoy ample amenity spaces, such as multiple dining venues, a salon, activity rooms, and refreshing outdoor areas, fostering a vibrant and inclusive community atmosphere.

Situated at 4845 Mesa Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056, Sunrise of Oceanside invites prospective residents and their families to explore the community through in-person or virtual tours and assessments tailored to identify individual needs. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact 760-957-8984 or visit our website today!

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

Contact: Heather Hunter, 870-230-9500, [email protected]

