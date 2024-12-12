Sunrise Senior Living Achieves Industry-First WELL Equity Rating at Scale

Sunrise Sets New Standard for Welcoming and Inclusive Communities in Senior Living

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Senior Living today announces it has achieved the WELL Equity Rating across its communities becoming the first and only organization in the senior living industry to earn this prestigious distinction at scale. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Sunrise's ongoing journey to redefine senior living for both residents and team members through a culture and strategies that prioritize health, safety, belonging, and accessibility.

"Earning the WELL Equity Rating across all our communities is a proud moment for Sunrise. This first-time achievement underscores our commitment to redefining senior living by creating welcoming, supportive and uplifting communities where both our residents and team members thrive," said Jack R. Callison Jr., chief executive officer of Sunrise. "This milestone is part of our broader strategy to bring the very best to elevate senior living by providing exceptional, individualized care and services while also prioritizing innovation, sustainability, and wellness. By achieving this prestigious recognition, we reinforce our position as a leader in senior living and a trusted partner for residents, families, and investors alike."

The WELL Equity Rating, developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), provides a roadmap for organizations to create environments where everyone feels valued and supported. At Sunrise, this commitment extends beyond providing exceptional care to include creating environments that promote connection, empowerment, and well-being, enhancing life for the residents and team members.

In addition to the WELL Equity Rating, Sunrise has also earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating across all communities for two consecutive years, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the health, safety and well-being of residents and team members. Sunrise's WELL at scale journey reflects a broader vision to redefine senior living through industry-leading innovations in care and sustainability. Notable achievements include The Apsley being named as the only U.S. assisted living community with Platinum level WELL Certification, and East 56th, the first senior living building to earn LEED Silver, WELL Certification Silver, and the WELL Health-Safety Rating. These distinctions reinforce Sunrise's leadership in creating people-first environments that promote sustainability, holistic wellness and equity for all.

"With the latest achievement of the WELL Equity Rating across all its communities, Sunrise Senior Living continues its steadfast commitment to providing senior living facilities that prioritize the health and well-being of residents and staff," said Rachel Hodgdon, president and chief executive officer, IWBI. "We applaud Sunrise for its holistic approach and ongoing leadership in providing people-first places for our seniors and the people who care for them."

"Achieving the WELL Equity Rating and other industry-first certifications reflects the dedication of our team and partners," added Callison. "This recognition underscores our strategy to grow and innovate as a company, redefining senior living through a commitment to creating the preferred lifestyle for enjoying longer, healthier, and happier lives. By setting new benchmarks in the industry, we're building thriving communities that create lasting value for our residents, employees, and partners."

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

