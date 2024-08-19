Sunrise Senior Living Assumes Management of Battery Park Independent Living Community

Community is the Company's Third Luxury High-Rise Offering in the Growing Manhattan Market

Sunrise to lead extensive redevelopment of iconic, senior independent living community to meet leading sustainability standards and create an elevated luxury resident experience grounded in an appointed lifestyle and holistic wellness

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Senior Living, a pioneer in personalized senior living services for the last 40 years, proudly announces the addition of Battery Park, an independent living high-rise community in lower Manhattan, to its growing and diverse luxury portfolio.

"Sunrise is honored to be selected by Ventas as the new manager for this iconic, luxury independent living community, which will be specially tailored for Manhattan residents intentionally seeking out our vibrant and preferred lifestyle for enjoying longer, healthier, happier lives," said Jack R. Callison, Jr, chief executive officer at Sunrise. "Today we are launching a comprehensive operating plan designed to appeal to the upcoming cohort of independent living adults expecting robust dining, lifestyle, entertainment, and wellness experiences and to address the bespoke needs and wants of seniors who proudly call New York City home. By elevating the hospitality offerings and amenities at Battery Park, we will further align this exceptional community with our existing luxury portfolio in this strategic market."

Battery Park, a 14-story senior living building that contains a fitness and wellness center, as well as an indoor heated pool, is steps away from One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. The community, which offers 217 graciously sized apartments, provides an exceptional independent living lifestyle for today's active, urban seniors.

As Sunrise assumes management, it will seek to enhance the community to benefit its current and future residents, as well as team members. With the commitment of the building owner, Ventas, Inc., the community will undergo extensive renovations to its infrastructure and common areas to elevate its sustainability and meet the refined tastes of today's older adults. Planned investments include the complete modernization of the HVAC and main building systems, aiming for greater efficiency and sustainability to meet LEED building standards.

"Our Battery Park community is an exceptional residence in a beautiful park setting with extensive common areas and spacious individual apartments. Sunrise has a proven track record of delivering highly personalized consumer experiences that appeal to the preferences of today's older adults and delivering outstanding performance in our broader, long-standing relationship," said Justin Hutchens, Ventas EVP, Senior Housing and Chief Investment Officer. "We are proud to select Sunrise as the new operating and asset manager for our flagship renovation of this iconic, luxury independent living community. Our strategic investment in Battery Park continues Ventas's commitment to enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population."

Battery Park is the company's third luxury Manhattan community, joining best-in-class communities in the Upper East Side and Midtown Manhattan, that provide a full suite of personalized senior living products and services. Core to Sunrise's offerings is a highly trained and dedicated team that fosters each resident's holistic wellness through purposeful programming, partnerships with established local institutions, exceptional dining, and comprehensive concierge services to help ensure all residents can benefit from a supportive and engaging lifestyle.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

Contact: Heather Hunter, 870-230-9500, [email protected]

SOURCE Sunrise Senior Living