Sunrise Senior Living Care Manager Honored with Prestigious Argentum Hero Award

MCLEAN, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Senior Living today announced that Maria "Laly" Salais, Care Manager at Sunrise at Cherry Creek, Colorado, has been named a recipient of an Argentum Hero Award in the Heart of Service category, a national honor celebrating a team member whose long-term dedication and compassion have positively influenced residents, teams and the community at large.

Maria “Laly” Salais, Care Manager at Sunrise at Cherry Creek, Colorado, has been named a recipient of an Argentum Hero Award in the Heart of Service category.

Salais' recognition reflects Sunrise Senior Living's commitment to personalized, resident-centered care. Team members like Salais bring this commitment to life each day through meaningful relationships with residents and families, creating a sense of trust, connection and support across every resident experience.

"Caregivers like Laly are the reason families place their trust in Sunrise," said Robyn Burns, vice president, Head of Field Operations at Sunrise Senior Living. "For nearly 25 years, she has met some of life's most difficult moments with patience, respect and unwavering compassion – helping residents maintain their dignity and giving families comfort during deeply emotional journeys. Laly truly defines what it means to serve from the heart."

Presented by Argentum, the leading national trade association representing senior living providers, the Hero Awards celebrates professionals who make a meaningful difference for residents, families and team members across the country.

Salais joined Sunrise in 2002 and has supported hundreds of residents over nearly 25 years with a consistent, compassionate approach. Often described as the "heartbeat" of Sunrise at Cherry Creek, she has built deep, lasting relationships with residents and families by taking the time to understand each resident's needs, preferences, and life story. Team members often describe Salais as a calm, gentle presence who meets residents with empathy and patience, often sitting beside them, listening without rushing, and acknowledging their feelings so that they feel heard and understood. Through both daily care and simple, thoughtful gestures, she helps transform everyday moments into ones of comfort, calm, and dignity.

Honorees of the Argentum Hero Awards are selected from a competitive national field based on their demonstrated leadership, service and lasting impact within senior living communities.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

Contact: Heather Hunter, 870-230-9500, [email protected]

SOURCE Sunrise Senior Living