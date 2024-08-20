Sunrise Senior Living Earns Top-Tier WELL Health-Safety Rating for the Second Year, Pioneering Safer Communities

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Senior Living is proud to announce its continued commitment to environmental wellness for the health and safety of its residents and team members. For the second consecutive year, Sunrise has achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating (HSR) across 200-plus communities in the U.S. and Canada, demonstrating the organization's dedication to creating healthy living environments. The WELL rating was awarded by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for transforming health through its people-first approach to buildings, organizations, and communities.

"At Sunrise Senior Living, we recognize that the well-being of our residents and team members is intrinsically linked to the health of the environments in which they live and work," said Jack R. Callison, Jr, chief executive officer of Sunrise Senior Living. "Our ongoing commitment to environmental wellness is reflected in this renowned recognition. By prioritizing sustainable building practices, green operations, and holistic wellness programs, we are not only enhancing the quality of life for our residents but also setting new standards in the senior living industry. These efforts reflect our dedication to creating safer and more sustainable communities and align with our vision of creating preferred lifestyles for enjoying longer, healthier, happier lives."

The Company's comprehensive approach to environmental wellness encompasses sustainable building practices, green operations, and holistic wellness programs designed to promote physical, mental, and emotional health. As a result of these efforts, several of Sunrise's communities have received notable certifications and recognitions.

WELL Health-Safety Rating and WELL Certifications

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating that supports organizations to advance well-being focused strategies for building operations and prepare businesses for long-term resilience. It is a proven roadmap for leaders committed to operational excellence by addressing air and water quality, cleaning procedures, emergency preparedness, health resources and stakeholder engagement.

For the second consecutive year, Sunrise has achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating at scale, demonstrating the organization's dedication to creating healthy living environments.

In addition to the WELL Health-Safety Rating, two of Sunrise's communities have also achieved WELL Certification, another significant milestone in their WELL journeys:

The Apsley in Manhattan achieved WELL Certification Platinum, making it the only assisted living community in the United States to earn this top-tier level of recognition.

in achieved WELL Certification Platinum, making it the only assisted living community in to earn this top-tier level of recognition. In 2021, East 56 th in Manhattan was the first and only building in the senior living sector to receive all three LEED Silver, WELL Certification at the Silver level, and WELL Health-Safety Rating designation, reflecting its commitment to maintaining high standards of health and wellness.

in was the first and only building in the senior living sector to receive all three LEED Silver, WELL Certification at the Silver level, and WELL Health-Safety Rating designation, reflecting its commitment to maintaining high standards of health and wellness. Sunrise earned the 2023 Health and Safety Leadership Award from IWBI.

Additional Environmental Wellness Achievements

Sunrise's dedication to environmental wellness extends beyond these certifications. The organization's initiatives include:

Sustainable Building Practices: Incorporating energy-efficient designs and materials in new construction and renovations to minimize environmental impact.

Green Operations: Integrating eco-friendly practices such as waste reduction, recycling programs, and water conservation measures into daily operations.

Wellness Programs: Offering programs that support the holistic health of residents, including physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Energy Star certifications are another testament to Sunrise's commitment to environmental stewardship. Energy Star is a government-backed program that helps businesses and individuals protect the environment through superior energy efficiency. Forty Sunrise communities received Energy Star certifications for 2024.

Sunrise of Windsor was also awarded the prestigious 2024 Energy Star Canada Award for Building of the Year – Senior Living Community and Residential Care Facility. This marks Sunrise of Windsor's fourth Energy Star Canada award, previously honored in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Sunrise Senior Living is committed to setting new standards in the senior living industry. The organization's achievements in environmental wellness, exemplified by its WELL Health-Safety Ratings, underscore its leadership in creating healthier, safer, and more sustainable living environments for residents.

For more information about Sunrise Senior Living and its environmental wellness initiatives, please visit sunriseseniorliving.com.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving more than 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

Contact: Heather Hunter, 870-230-9500, [email protected]

SOURCE Sunrise Senior Living