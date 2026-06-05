Sunseeker Elite X9 Wins 2026 iF Design Award, Redefining Intelligent Lawn Care for Large Landscapes

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker Elite proudly announces that the X9 has been honored with the 2026 iF Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious recognitions for excellence in design and innovation. This achievement highlights Sunseeker's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, user-focused solutions in the rapidly evolving robotic lawn care industry.

Designed for Large-Scale Performance

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Engineered for large residential lawns, estates, sports fields, and municipal landscapes, the Sunseeker Elite X9 is built to handle demanding environments with precision and efficiency. The X9 covers up to 12,000 m² within 48 hours (and up to 24,000 m² for X9 Plus), addressing critical challenges such as inefficient large-area mowing, incomplete edge trimming, complex installation, and limited adaptability to real-world terrain.

At the core of the system is AONavi 2.0, integrating nRTK and VSLAM 2.0 to deliver centimeter-level positioning accuracy without the need for boundary wires or RTK base station installation. VSLAM 2.0 enhances navigation stability in shaded and signal-challenged environments, while fully automatic mapping enables a true plug-and-play experience with minimal setup effort.

Precision Cutting with Zero Compromise

The Elite X9 series introduces the EdgeZero™ trimming attachment, delivering true zero-distance edge cutting for a perfectly finished lawn. The EdgeZero™ system is optional on the X9 and standard on the X9 Plus, offering flexible configuration based on user needs.

The mower is equipped with a 43 cm dual cutting disc system, powered by high-performance 190W dual motor, ensuring consistent and efficient cutting across a wide range of grass conditions. The main cutting system supports adjustable cutting heights from 20–100 mm, while the EdgeZero™ trimming attachment is optimized for precise edge finishing at dedicated trimming heights (50 mm and 75 mm).

With intelligent path planning, multi-angle mowing, and customizable settings, the X9 eliminates missed spots and redundant paths, delivering a clean and uniform mowing result with maximum efficiency.

Built to Conquer Any Terrain

Equipped with an advanced ATC Pro drive system, all-wheel drive (4WD), and four-wheel independent suspension, the X9 delivers industry-leading climbing capability of up to 90% (42°). This enables stable operation across steep slopes, uneven terrain, and obstacle-dense environments—areas where traditional robotic mowers typically fail.

The floating cutting disc system further enhances adaptability, maintaining consistent cutting quality while protecting turf integrity.

360° Intelligence with 24/7 Animal-Friendly Safety

The X9 features a 360° OmniSight™ system with a total of 16 sensors, including 8 cameras, delivering comprehensive environmental awareness. This advanced perception system enables precise detection of obstacles, hidden animals, and small wildlife such as hedgehogs, even in complex environments.

With integrated infrared night vision technology, the mower maintains high detection accuracy in low-light conditions, enabling truly 24/7 animal-friendly operation. This ensures safer navigation, reliable obstacle avoidance, and uninterrupted performance throughout the day and night.

Efficiency, Power, and Smart Control

The Elite X9 is engineered for high-efficiency operation, combining intelligent energy management with advanced charging technology. The Elite X9 reaches a top mowing speed of up to 0.6 m/s and supports PioneerVolt™ fast charging (50-minute fast charge), ensuring reliable performance for large-scale mowing tasks.

For higher-demand scenarios, the Elite X9 Plus delivers enhanced performance with a top speed of up to 1 m/s and PioneerVolt™ flash charging (20-minute charge), enabling even faster coverage and reduced downtime.

Additional features such as multi-zone management, fleet control capability, smart app integration, OTA updates, and anti-theft digital fencing make it equally suitable for professional and large-scale applications.

Jury Recognition

The iF Design Award jury recognized the Elite X9 for its "seamless integration of advanced navigation, intelligent perception, and high-performance mowing tailored to large-scale applications." Its ability to simplify complex setup while delivering professional-grade results sets a new benchmark in robotic lawn care.

Leading the Future of Smart Landscaping

With the Elite X9, Sunseeker continues to push the boundaries of robotic mowing—combining intelligent navigation, powerful performance, and user-centric design into one unified solution.

Sunseeker Elite remains committed to delivering world-class robotic lawn care products for global users. More innovations are on the way—stay tuned.

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