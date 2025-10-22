Sunseeker Robotics Debuts S4, Its First LiDAR-Equipped Robotic Mower in the US at Equip Expo 2025

--LiDAR 3D vision and 2-minute Drop-to-Go setup deliver precision, safety, and ease.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Equip Exposition 2025 (Equip Expo), a leading North American event for outdoor power and landscape professionals, Sunseeker introduced the S4, the brand's first LiDAR robotic mower in the US market. Designed for wire-free deployment and precise mapping, the S4 addresses demand for smarter, low-maintenance lawn care and reinforces Sunseeker's premium position in autonomous mowing. The company also confirmed that the Sunseeker Elite X7 received its 2025 software enhancements. Sunseeker also briefly previewed an industry-first Zero-Edge Cutting system, which is expected to launch next year.

Sunseeker S4 Sunseeker at Equip 2025

Built on the AllSense™ 3D sensing architecture with 360° LiDAR and an AI camera, the S4's perception stack processes over 210,000 points per second and achieves a perception-to-decision response of approximately 0.125 seconds, delivering a 360° × 70° wide field of view. This enables real-time 3D mapping and omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, ensuring precise navigation around both static and moving objects. The setup is completely wire-free and antenna-free. With Drop to Go, the mower can be ready to start in about 2 minutes, while AI-powered automatic mapping creates virtual boundaries and mowing routes with minimal user input. An industry-leading 10 TOPS upgraded chip provides the computing power for real-time perception and mapping, stabilizing operation in complex yards and improving cut consistency along edges and narrow strips.

In 2025, the X7 model received software enhancements focused on everyday efficiency and reliability, including enhanced object recognition (200+ classes), automated weekly scheduling that factors lawn size and daylight hours, and smarter mapping utilities such as an auto heatmap for optimizing RTK base-station placement and real-time boundary adjustment during mapping. Together, these capabilities translate the X Series' three core systems (Full Auto-Driving, Efficient & Perfect Mowing, and All-Terrain Conquer) into everyday results, delivering more dependable operation and a cleaner, more consistent finish.

As Sunseeker continues to elevate edge performance across scenarios, the company briefly previewed an industry-first Zero-Edge Cutting system, which is designed to cut right to the boundary to further refine the finish without changing current workflows, and with availability expected next year. In addition, Sunseeker will introduce its new 5-Fusion Positioning System to deliver enhanced perception and precision.

"We exist to bring intelligent, high-tech and eco-friendly outdoor equipment to every lawn, and to make the experience truly effortless," said Justin Novosel, EVP of Sunseeker. "By infusing cutting-edge technologies into lawn care, we aim to set new standards for how people shape and enjoy their outdoor spaces, making lawn care smarter, greener, and more rewarding for households and professional crews alike."

About Sunseeker North America, Inc.

Founded in 2009, Sunseeker is a global leader in intelligent lawn care, seamlessly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient, user-friendly solutions. The company gained industry recognition for its pioneering first-generation wireless robotic mowers (2019–2023), setting new standards in automated lawn maintenance.

Learn more at our official websites:

https://sunseekertech.com/us/

https://sunseekerelite.com/global

SOURCE Sunseeker Robotics