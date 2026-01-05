Sunseeker Spotlights the Breakthrough Sunseeker Elite X9 Series During CES 2026 Week, Powered by a 16-Sensor Full-Scene Perception System

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Las Vegas enters CES 2026 week, Sunseeker will meet media at Pepcom Digital Experience to showcase its next-generation flagship—the Sunseeker Elite X9 Series robotic mowers. Designed for high-demand mowing environments, it signals Sunseeker's expansion into commercial applications, supporting 3-6 acres of mowing coverage within 48 hours, with fleet management enabling scalable, multi-unit operations. Built with a 16-sensor perception suite (including 8 cameras) and engineered for 90% (42°) climbing capability, the Elite X9 Series delivers advanced autonomy across complex terrains.

Sunseeker Elite X9

Navigation and perception are deeply integrated. AONavi™ fuses RTK with VSLAM 2.0 for centimeter-level positioning, supported by a 10 TOPS chip that enhances VSLAM's computing power and responsiveness even under signal blockage. The 360° OmniSight™ full-scene system, consisting of 16 sensors—8 of which are cameras—enables real-time recognition of obstacles, terrain, and wildlife. With infrared-assisted detection designed to help protect small animals, the system supports safer operation in low-light and nighttime conditions. Combined, these technologies allow the X9 to see, think, and adapt intelligently across diverse conditions, ensuring safety, precision, and autonomy.

The ATC Pro Drive System reinforces this intelligence with robust all-terrain performance. Its 4-wheel drive, independent suspension, and rear-wheel steering architecture deliver an industry-leading 42° climbing capability, keeping the mower stable and maintaining straight mowing lines even on steep or slippery grounds. This balance of power and precision underpins Sunseeker's goal of bringing industrial-grade performance to autonomous mowing.

EdgeZero™ Zero-Distance Cutting headlines the X9's innovation, enabling precise right-angle trimming along walls, fences, and boundaries to eliminate the common "missed-edge" zone and reduce manual finishing work. Supported by a side ToF View camera (iToF + RGBD) and automatic obstacle avoidance, it maintains centimeter-level precision right at the edge. Complementing this, the Cut-Before-Turn rear-wheel steering system completes each pass before turning, leaving a cleaner, healthier lawn. Together, these advances set a new benchmark for precision mowing in professional environments.

To minimize downtime, the X9 series introduces PioneerVolt™ high-power fast charging, reducing full charging time to ~50 minutes for the Elite X9 and just ~20 minutes for the Elite X9 Plus. Powered by a 42V max, 8Ah battery system, the Elite X9 series is designed for extended operation. The Fleet Management platform enables landscaping teams to deploy multiple X9 units as a coordinated fleet, optimizing routes, balancing workloads, and providing data-driven maintenance insights—maximizing coverage and productivity across large sites.

"Sunseeker Elite X9 series embodies our commitment to pushing intelligent lawn care to new frontiers," said Justin Novosel, EVP of Sunseeker. "It combines edge-level accuracy, adaptive perception, and commercial reliability to make large-scale mowing smarter, greener, and truly effortless."

The Sunseeker Elite X9 Series is slated for commercial availability in the U.S. market in Q2 2026.

About Sunseeker North America, Inc.

Founded in 2009, Sunseeker is a global leader in intelligent lawn care, seamlessly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient, user-friendly solutions. The company gained industry recognition for its pioneering first-generation wireless robotic mowers (2019–2023), setting new standards in automated lawn maintenance.

