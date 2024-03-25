Sunseeker Unveils Wireless Robotic Mower Orion X7 to Take Lawn Care to Next Level

"The launch of the Orion X7, a truly intelligent mowing robot that houses breakthrough technology, marks a new milestone on this journey as we continue to meet the evolving needs of the lawn care community, pioneering the lawn care tech with robot-powered and commercially focused equipment."

Elevating Lawn Care to the Next Level with Intelligent Technology

What sets the Orion X7 apart from other lawnmowers are the cutting-edge technologies. The AONaviTM Positioning and Navigation System, the seamless fusion of Real-time Kinematic (RTK) and Virtual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (VSLAM), ensures precise positioning down to the centimeter, even in complex environments. The Vision AI and deep-learning system, equipped with a binocular camera and deep-learning algorithms, ensures precise obstacle recognition, and optimizes virtual boundaries, offering users extra peace of mind. This leading technology allows users to create and edit virtual boundaries for work areas and no-go zones in a few minutes, streamlining the mowing experience and providing unlimited possibilities for personalization.

Mastering Complex Landscapes With Exceptional Efficiency

Leveraging its All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, the Orion X7 can confidently navigate uneven terrains and ascend slopes of up to 70% (35 °). The robust, large tires ensure safety and stability across a variety of turf and garden conditions, providing reliable performance regardless of the terrain. Featuring a floating dual-cutting plates design, adjustable from 0.8 to 4.0 inches (20-100mm), it achieves an impressive 14-inch (35cm) cutting width, boosting the performance in dense grass areas, and doubling the efficiency compared to standard single-blade mowers.

Simplify Your Mowing Management for Seamless Experience

The Orion X7's versatility extends to the Sunseeker App, which beyond the functions for device set-up, tasking-assigning, and multi-map management, serves as a digital hub for checking real-time updates on the Orion X7's status and working progress. With advanced route planning algorithms, the Orion X7 can intelligently map out the optimal paths and avoid overlooked and repeated areas by mowing in parallel lines, offering more customizable options for building dynamic work plans.

The Orion X7 also offers a range of thoughtful features, including a smart visual-based quick return to its stand when alerted to low battery, a low noise design for nighttime gardeners, an auto charger to ensure non-stop performance, a rain sensor, and LED light. These features make the Orion X7 a top-of-the-line robotic mower that caters to everyone's needs.

The Orion X7 is the result of Sunseeker's dedication and hard work, tailored to meet the diverse needs of US customers and different garden environments. With options in price, mowing capacity, and performance, this series offers models for every terrain. Now available for online purchase and at offline dealer stores, the Orion X7 exceeds expectations, promising an unparalleled experience for all.

About Sunseeker

Sunseeker is a leading innovator to merge landscaping solutions with cutting-edge technologies, and continuously push the boundaries of what lawn care technology can achieve. Our product portfolio encompasses a diverse range of intelligent robot and commercially focused equipment, empowering homeowners and landscapers to craft, innovate, and harness the essence of their outdoor spaces in a fulfilling and rewarding way.

For more information: https://www.sunseekertech.com/

SOURCE Sunseeker