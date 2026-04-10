Three Sunset World Group Hotels Receive 5-Star Rating in the 2026 Hotel Classification

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Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences

Apr 10, 2026, 07:52 ET

Cancun, Mexico, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset World Group proudly announces that its five hotels in Cancun and Playa del Carmen have received the 2026 Hotel Classification Certification awarded by the Mexican Secretariat of Tourism. This recognition validates their compliance with national and international standards for quality, service, and safety.

The certified hotels and their ratings are:

  • Sunset Marina – 5 stars
  • Sunset Royal – 5 stars
  • Sunset Fishermen – 5 stars
  • Ocean Spa Hotel – 4 stars
  • Laguna Suites – 4 stars

This certification, valid for two years, guarantees that the hotels operate under strict quality guidelines, strengthening guest confidence and validating the commitment of the entire Sunset World Group team to excellence and continuous improvement.

The certification process involves a comprehensive evaluation that begins with a diagnostic assessment using a standardized questionnaire applied to all areas of the hotels, which is managed by each Operations Manager. Subsequently, physical inspections are conducted to verify the information provided, and finally, the corresponding documentation is sent to the Ministry of Tourism for validation. As part of this process, the Ministry of Tourism also promotes ongoing staff training, sending experts to strengthen the team's skills in key areas related to guest service.

With this achievement, Sunset World Group reaffirms its commitment to offering high-quality vacation experiences, where service, safety, and the satisfaction of its members and guests are always the top priority.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences

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