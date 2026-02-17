Sunset World Group Announces Latest Renovations to its Iconic Hacienda Tres Ríos Hotel

The new swim-up suites are now complete, maintaining the same design aesthetic as the rest of the resort. They offer an intimate, serene ambiance that incorporates local materials, reinforcing the connection with the natural surroundings. This type of suite is distinguished by its direct access to a pool from the private terrace, allowing guests to enjoy the water and sun in complete privacy without leaving the suite.

Hacienda Grill Reopens

As part of this comprehensive renovation, the Hacienda Grill restaurant has reopened its doors with a new look, featuring a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere and incredible views. The culinary offerings are enhanced with premium cuts of meat and advanced grilling techniques, solidifying its position as the resort's premier steakhouse.

New Two-Story Gym

Impressive, spacious, and bright facilities for comfortable workouts with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment: treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and stair climbers with an intelligent system for a high-quality training experience. It also offers yoga, stretching, and TRX lessons with personalized training, as well as a juice bar serving energizing and detoxifying drinks.

With these improvements, Hacienda Tres Ríos reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence, combining the natural charm of the Riviera Maya with renovated facilities that enrich every stay.

Hacienda Tres Ríos is the only environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya and a truly comprehensive All Inclusive Plan. Enjoy architecturally acclaimed accommodations, fine dining, world-class spa services, and dazzling experiences at the exclusive Tres Ríos Nature Park with guided tours through mangrove forests, swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking along winding natural rivers or simply unwind on its peaceful beaches.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

