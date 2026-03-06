Sunset World Group Strengthens its Commercial Strategy with New Distribution Channels

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Tourism Showcase organized by ANATO (Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies) and held in Bogotá from February 25-27, Sunset World Group presented its new commercial strategy aimed at diversifying its distribution channels and strengthening its presence in the international tourism industry. This process is being led by Mauricio Leyva, who joined the company in November 2025 as Corporate Commercial Director with the mission of spearheading the transition to a more balanced marketing model open to new strategic sectors.

Sunset World Anato

For more than three decades, the company has consolidated its position in the vacation club niche in the Mexican Caribbean. However, in recent years it has begun a process of evolution to expand its reach through collaboration with tour operators, agencies, and online distribution platforms, while maintaining the strength of its original model.

As part of this new phase, the company is also working on creating a Commercial Department designed from the ground up, focused on strengthening alliances with key industry players and expanding its presence across various sales channels. According to Leyva, the market has responded positively to this initiative, which represents a strategic step toward consolidating the company's growth in the short and medium term.

Complete Renovation of Hacienda Tres Ríos

As part of this transformation, the company is also continuing the comprehensive renovation of Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park, Grupo Sunset World's flagship hotel located in the Riviera Maya. The project involved a remodeling of approximately 96% of its facilities, including guest rooms, the lobby, and restaurants, with the goal of enhancing the experience for members and guests and strengthening its competitiveness within the all-inclusive segment.

Currently, the company has six hotels in the Mexican Caribbean: four in Cancún, one in the Riviera Maya, and one in Playa del Carmen, all operating under the all-inclusive concept and primarily focused on the family market. With this strategy, Grupo Sunset World seeks to consolidate its position in the tourism industry, strengthen its commercial alliances and continue expanding the reach of its hotels in international markets.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences