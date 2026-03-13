Sunset World Group Celebrates International Women's Day by Recognizing the Strength and Leadership of its Female Employees

During the day, thematic conferences were also held, highlighting the strength of women and the fundamental role they play in the professional, family, and social spheres. As the central moment of the celebration, the "Sunset World Woman of the Year 2026" award was presented at each Sunset World Group hotel, a distinction that honors those female employees who stand out for their commitment, camaraderie, and exemplary conduct within the organization. This award is given through a secret ballot process among the female employees themselves, who choose the colleague they consider an inspiration for her performance and attitude.

2026 marks the fourth consecutive year that these awards have been presented, reaffirming the company's commitment to equality, respect, and the promotion of female talent. With these activities, Sunset World Group not only commemorates a significant date but also recognizes the dedication, leadership, and resilience of the women who contribute daily to the success and growth of the organization.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences