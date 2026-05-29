Sunset World Group Celebrates the 24th Anniversary of Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina, Offering Adventures in the Mexican Caribbean

CANCUN, Mexico, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset World Group commemorates the 24th anniversary of Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina, an exclusive space located next to the Sunset Marina hotel in Cancun's hotel zone, created to provide members and guests with unforgettable aquatic experiences in the Mexican Caribbean. Among the marina's main services are yacht rentals, slips for private boats, and exciting activities such as Jungle Tours, snorkeling, scuba diving, catamaran tours to Isla Mujeres, and private or shared fishing excursions in Cancun.

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The Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina fleet consists of modern and spacious yachts, fully equipped with wood finishes, plasma TVs, high-quality audio systems, comfortable cabins, and kitchens equipped with everything necessary to guarantee safe, comfortable, and elegant voyages. As part of the evolution of its premium services, it has added exclusive romantic dinner packages and onboard spa treatments.

All the services and adventures at Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina are available to the general public. However, guests of any of the group's hotels, as well as Sunset Club members, enjoy exclusive rates and benefits.

Located on the beautiful Cancun coast next to the Sunset Marina Hotel, Sunset Admiral Yacht Club & Marina offers facilities and services that allow you to enjoy an exciting adventure, relaxation, or romance in the Mexican Caribbean. Enjoy this fantastic adventure with friends, family, or your significant other.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences