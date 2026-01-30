Sunset World Group Guarantees High Food Quality and Hygiene in Processes to its Members with the Distintivo H 2025 Certification

The Distintivo H certification process took place from December 1st to 6th. The process was carried out according to a schedule: December 1st at Sunset Fishermen, December 2nd at Laguna Suites, December 3rd at Sunset Marina, December 4th at Ocean Spa, and December 6th at Sunset Royal, reaffirming the group's commitment to the highest standards of hygiene, quality, and food safety for its guests.

As an outstanding achievement, three of these hotels received a perfect score during the evaluation, reflecting their strict adherence to the highest standards of hygiene, handling, and food and beverage preparation. With this certification, Sunset World Group reaffirms its commitment to food safety and service excellence, assuring members and guests that every dish and beverage served at its five hotels not only complies with regulations but has been prepared with a level of care, hygiene, and professionalism that guarantees a reliable and high-quality experience.

The Distintivo H is an annual recognition awarded by both secretariats to food and beverage establishments that meet the strictest hygiene standards established in the Mexican Standard NMX-F605-NORMEX-2018. To achieve this, the staff at each establishment receives continuous and specialized training.

This training covers key practices such as proper food receiving, washing and disinfection techniques, cleaning processes, storage, refrigeration, freezing, thawing, and personal hygiene, all under a framework of continuous improvement. Subsequently, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health conduct an evaluation in which each establishment must obtain at least 90% compliance in the 13 established criteria.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

