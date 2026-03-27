Sunset World Group Ready to Welcome Members and Guests This Easter Week

CANCUN, Mexico, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of Easter break, Sunset World Group is preparing to welcome Club Sunset members to its hotels in Cancun and the Riviera Maya with a special activities program, culinary experiences, and entertainment designed for the whole family. During this season, visitors can enjoy a festive atmosphere at the group's various resorts, where each day is filled with experiences that combine fun, culture, and relaxation. Sports activities, wellness programs, nightly shows, themed events, and family activities are all part of the calendar prepared especially for this time of year.

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The recreational programs, which are constantly updated to surprise travelers, include everything from yoga sessions, mixology lessons, and crafts to themed parties, live shows, and culinary experiences that highlight the best of international and Mexican cuisine. At Sunset World Group hotels, Easter is an opportunity to create unforgettable memories. In addition, the season's calendar of activities highlights special dates such as Easter Sunday with the traditional Easter egg hunt and Easter bunny hunt to encourage family time.

One of the major attractions this season will be the opportunity to discover the progress in the transformation of Hacienda Tres Ríos, the iconic hotel of Grupo Sunset World, which is in the final stage of an ambitious renovation project. Among the new features already available are restaurants with a new culinary offering, suites with direct access to a pool (swim-up suites), an inspiring spa, and a huge gym with state-of-the-art equipment.

With more than three decades of experience in the tourism industry, Sunset World Group continues to innovate its vacation experiences to surprise its visitors and offer them memorable moments during every stay.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences