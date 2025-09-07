Sunset World Group Reports Progress on the 2025 Sea Turtle Nesting Season

CANCÚN, Mexico, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the massive arrival of female sea turtles during the 2024 season, the Cancun City Council, through its Ecology Department, requested the Cancún Hotel Association and each hotel expand the pens where sea turtle nests are placed.

It must be noted that one of the beaches that receives the most turtles is located in front of Sunset World Group's Sunset Royal Beach Resort. Therefore, the group recently shared a progress report on the 2025 sea turtle nesting season, reporting that this year, 63 females have nested on the Sunset Royal beach and laid 7,789 eggs to date.

It's worth mentioning that the Ecology Department constantly trains hotel security personnel to care for female sea turtles upon arrival, nesting, and departure. They are also responsible for collecting eggs, safely placing them in pens, and caring for baby turtles when they hatch and are ready to be released into the sea. Hotel security personnel learn and practice the following skills:

Beach preparation

Female handling specifications

Pen site selection and construction

Collection and stocking of clutches

Egg preservation techniques

Controlled hatchling release

Monitoring, counting, and statistical reporting

It's important to note that, for the protection of the hatchlings, their release must be done at night and without an audience.

Resting on the shores of a beautiful white sand beach in Mexico's Caribbean with charming views of the Cancun skyline, Sunset Royal offers fine entertainment and activities for the whole family all throughout the day and well into the evening. Sunset Royal's excellent location provides convenient access to the best in travel entertainment, nightclubs, restaurants, as well as shopping. The all-inclusive plan gives you the opportunity to enjoy exquisite international cuisine, premium beverages and activities at both Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina resorts. Ground transportation between our Cancún resorts and hotels, as well as water transportation to and from Sunset Marina, is also provided.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences