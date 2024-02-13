SUNSHINE AND SOLAR ECLIPSE: EXPEDIA SPRING BREAK TRAVEL OUTLOOK SHINES LIGHT ON TRENDING DESTINATIONS

Expedia Data Reveals Where Travelers Are Heading for First Big Travel Period of 2024
SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia® today released its Spring Break Travel Outlook, revealing that the April 8 total solar eclipse is one of the major forces behind the season's fastest-growing destination trends. According to Expedia flight searches for the spring period, Dallas (+95%) and Austin (+90%) are the U.S. cities seeing some of the biggest year-over-year growth, driven by their location along the path of totality.1 The week of the eclipse also happens to coincide with what has historically been spring's busiest travel week, April 1 to 8.2
Expedia search data reveals spring breakers are also eyeing more traditional destinations like Orlando (+60%) and Cancun (+30%). Punta Cana (+60%) and Mexico City (+55%) lead the list of trending international destinations. For U.S. travelers headed overseas, Tokyo's cherry blossoms remain a big draw, with year-over-year searches up nearly 55% for the second consecutive year, while others are looking to enjoy springtime in Paris (+20%) ahead of the summer crowds descending on the city.
From pinpointing optimal flight times to sharing insights on sidestepping disruptions and revealing the trendiest destinations, Expedia's Spring Break Travel Outlook equips travelers with essential tips for planning the perfect spring break getaway.
"Spring travel is going to be even busier this year with the addition of solar eclipse seekers hitting airports in early April," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. "The week of April 2 is going to be the busiest and priciest time for air travel. Whether it's a fly and flop beach trip or traveling to the path of totality, the best hack is to save hundreds of dollars by bundling flights, hotels and car rental on the Expedia app."
Read the full Expedia Spring Break Travel Outlook including top destinations and tips for saving on airfare and car rental by visiting the Expedia Newsroom.
About Expedia Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place, ensuring they are getting the most out of every trip they take, and above all else, feel supported every step of the way.
Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences, backed by incredible technology, enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences that help you get the most out of your journey.
1 Most popular and trending destinations based on Expedia.com flight searches for travel during the weeks of March 5 – April 26, 2024, as of January 15, 2024. Trending destinations are based on comparisons to the same time period last year.
2Best time to fly based on Expedia flight demand for travel during March and April 2023 compared to the same time frame in 2022.
Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article