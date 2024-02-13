SUNSHINE AND SOLAR ECLIPSE: EXPEDIA SPRING BREAK TRAVEL OUTLOOK SHINES LIGHT ON TRENDING DESTINATIONS

Expedia's flight search data shows YoY growth for Dallas and Austin, both cities that sit in the solar eclipse path. Post this

Expedia search data reveals spring breakers are also eyeing more traditional destinations like Orlando (+60%) and Cancun (+30%). Punta Cana (+60%) and Mexico City (+55%) lead the list of trending international destinations. For U.S. travelers headed overseas, Tokyo's cherry blossoms remain a big draw, with year-over-year searches up nearly 55% for the second consecutive year, while others are looking to enjoy springtime in Paris (+20%) ahead of the summer crowds descending on the city.

From pinpointing optimal flight times to sharing insights on sidestepping disruptions and revealing the trendiest destinations, Expedia's Spring Break Travel Outlook equips travelers with essential tips for planning the perfect spring break getaway.

"Spring travel is going to be even busier this year with the addition of solar eclipse seekers hitting airports in early April," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. "The week of April 2 is going to be the busiest and priciest time for air travel. Whether it's a fly and flop beach trip or traveling to the path of totality, the best hack is to save hundreds of dollars by bundling flights, hotels and car rental on the Expedia app."

