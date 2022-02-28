Sunshine Health Achieves NCQA Accreditation for Medicaid and Ambetter and Long Term Services and Supports Distinction

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health announced today it has achieved Health Plan Accreditations for the company's Medicaid programs and for Ambetter from Sunshine Health, its Health Insurance Marketplace plan. Sunshine Health also received the Long Term Services and Supports Distinction for Health Plans. The industry-recognized accreditations and distinction come from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

The NCQA Health Plan Accreditation for Sunshine Health's Medicaid programs and Ambetter from Sunshine Health reflect the company's commitment to whole-person care, a wide array of benefits, and a strong network of quality healthcare providers.

The Long Term Services and Supports Distinction recognizes Sunshine Health for coordinating long term services and supports that deliver efficient, effective, person-centered care. NCQA standards offer a framework to help health plans meet the needs of members in order to keep them in their preferred settings and to align with state requirements.

"This recognition from NCQA demonstrates our dedication to quality healthcare for our Medicaid, Long Term Care and Ambetter from Sunshine Health members," said Nathan Landsbaum, CEO of Sunshine Health. "We are committed to providing comprehensive services and a strong network of providers to improve the health of our members across Florida."

NCQA, founded in 1990 as a nonprofit, evaluates providers, practices and health plans based on a variety of measures to recognize quality and drive overall improvement in the healthcare industry. NCQA Health Plan Accreditation is a nationally recognized evaluation that uses both clinical performance and consumer experience to distinguish high-quality health plans.

