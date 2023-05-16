Sunshine Health and Johns Hopkins All Children's Care Network Enter Value-Based Care Agreement to Better Serve Medicaid Recipients

Partnership provides in-network access with more than 160 primary care providers serving 56,000 Sunshine Health members

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health, a leading Medicaid managed care organization in Florida, and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, a premiere clinical and academic health system providing expert pediatric care for infants, children and teens with some of the most challenging medical problems, have deepened their existing relationship by entering into a new two-year, value-based agreement providing access to care for 56,000 Sunshine Health Medicaid members.

Under the value-based care agreement, more than 40 practices composed of over 160 primary care providers that are part of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's pediatric clinically integrated network (CIN) All Children's Care Network (ACCN) can now earn additional reimbursement for improving health outcomes and engaging Sunshine Health's members in preventive and maintenance care. The providers also receive access to comprehensive clinical information and care management resources. This agreement further exemplifies Sunshine Health's dedication to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare to the communities it serves.

"This new value-based agreement with a premiere Children's Hospital is consistent with our efforts to further align the goals of Florida's Medicaid Managed Care program with the goals for our valued providers," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO of Sunshine Health. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Johns Hopkins and look forward to delivering better health outcomes for our members and the state of Florida."

Providers included in this agreement:

We Care Pediatrics

East Lake Pediatrics

Tarpon Springs Pediatrics

Partners in Pediatrics

Ocean Pediatric Care

Sun County Pediatrics

Weiss Pediatric Care

Kids First Pediatrics

Countryside Pediatric Care

Dr. Bou Pediatrics

Dr. Nina's Pediatrics

Myrtle Avenue Pediatrics

Coastal Pediatric Care

Kidz Care Pediatrics

Lakeside Pediatrics

Comprehensive Child Care

5 th Avenue Pediatrics

Avenue Pediatrics JHACH – General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine (GPAM)

Pediatric Specialists Medical Group

Pediatric Place of Tampa

Julia Barriga , MD, PA

, MD, PA A to Z Pediatrics

Lori McAuliffe , MD, PA

, MD, PA Albanna Pediatrics

Pediatric Partners of Zephyrhills

Teena Hughes , MD, PA Pediatrics

, MD, PA Pediatrics Sarasota Children's Clinic

Scarano and Taylor Pediatrics

West Coast Pediatrics

Bayside Pediatrics (Linkenhoker)

Helgemo & Liou Pediatrics

Maria Doherty , MD

, MD Pediatrics of Sarasota

All Kids Clinic

Sunshine Pediatrics of Lutz

Peninsula Pediatrics of West Florida

Capote Pediatrics

Spring Hill Pediatric Care

Kids' Corner Pediatrics

For more information about Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, please visit https://www.hopkinsallchildrens.org/. For more information on Johns Hopkins All Children's Care Network, please visit HopkinsAllChildrens.org/JHACCN. To learn more about Sunshine Health, please visit https://www.sunshinehealth.com/.

