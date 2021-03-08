Sunshine Health Announces Donation of 400 Tablets to Substance Abuse Treatment Centers across Florida

The donation provides tablets to 16 treatment centers that are supporting clients suffering from addictions. The centers will use the tablets to provide services to clients, families, and communities at a time when many are delaying medical attention because of concerns about COVID-19.

"Substance abuse treatment providers are doing such valuable work during the pandemic, and they have had to figure out how to provide services for those who are unable to come into their buildings for face-to-face treatment," said Carole Matyas, Vice President of Operations for Staywell Health Plan. "We recognize this need and stepped in to help."

Each treatment center has wide latitude in deciding how to use the tablets to strengthen their communications with clients to improve community health. For example, Operation Par in Pinellas County, is using its 50 tablets to safely communicate with clients during this challenging time.

"We have seen firsthand the increases in substance use disorders and behavioral health issues during the pandemic, and the needs of our clients have equally increased," said Michele Russell, Chief Information Officer for Boley Centers/Operation Par. "Having this wonderful donation will continue to enhance the services we are able to provide."

The following substance abuse treatment centers received donated tablets:

Provider City Better Way of Miami Miami Bridges International Orlando Broward Addiction Recovery Center BARC Fort Lauderdale DACCO Behavioral Health, Inc. Tampa DISC Village, Inc. Tallahassee Drug Abuse Foundation of Palm Beach County Delray Beach Drug Abuse Treatment Association Jupiter First Step of Sarasota, Inc. Sarasota Gateway Community Services Jacksonville Operation PAR Largo Phoenix House of Florida Brandon Starting Point Behavioral Healthcare Yulee Starting Point Behavioral Healthcare St. Cloud WestCare Florida/ The Village South Pembroke Pines The Grove Orlando Central Florida Recovery Center Orlando

Sunshine Health strongly believes in supporting local organizations that provide healthcare, education, food assistance, and other programs to improve social determinants of health.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter) and Medicare (Allwell). Sunshine Health is now affiliated with WellCare Health Plan's Florida health plans, including Staywell Health Plan and WellCare of Florida Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; and the Staywell Specialty Health Plan for people living with serious mental illness. Additionally, WellCare operates Children's Medical Services Health Plan on behalf of the Florida Department of Health, serving children and adolescents with special healthcare needs.

