Sunshine Health Awarded Commendable Accreditation By NCQA

SUNRISE, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health has earned a Health Plan Accreditation of Commendable from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its Medicaid health plans. NCQA Health Plan Accreditation is a nationally recognized evaluation that uses both clinical performance and consumer experience to distinguish high-quality health plans.

"Achieving an accreditation status of Commendable from NCQA is a sign that a health plan is serious about quality," said NCQA president Margaret E. O'Kane. "It is awarded to plans whose service and clinical quality meet or exceed NCQA's rigorous requirements for consumer protection and quality improvement."

The accreditation process includes thorough on-site and off-site evaluations by a team of physicians and healthcare experts. NCQA uses information from health plan records, consumer surveys, interviews with health plan team members and other performance measures to analyze performance and assign the appropriate level of accreditation. Consumers can use this evaluation to assess health plans.

"We're proud that Sunshine Health earned this accreditation from NCQA as a recognition of the innovative programs, supports and resources we offer to improve the health of our members," said Katherine Friedebach, M.D., Sunshine Health's Chief Medical Officer. "It takes a collaborative effort between our employees and providers across Florida to ensure our members are getting the services that meet their needs, and we look forward to continuing our efforts in providing quality healthcare to our members."

NCQA, founded in 1990 as a nonprofit, evaluates providers, practices and health plans based on a variety of measures to recognize quality and drive overall improvement in the healthcare industry.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Sunrise, Fla., Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for more than 1 million members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Sunshine Health offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, Ambetter (Marketplace) and Allwell (Medicare). Additionally, we offer a specialty Medicaid health plan for children in or adopted from Florida's Child Welfare system and a full pay Healthy Kids plan. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

