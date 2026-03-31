Sunshine Health awards $100,000 in childcare and transportation grants to support workforce access

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health, a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has awarded $100,000 in childcare and transportation grants to five nonprofit organizations across Florida. The grants connect vulnerable Floridians in more than 40 counties with reliable transportation and affordable childcare, helping reduce barriers to employment.

"We are proud to partner with nonprofit organizations that are creating practical, sustainable solutions to help people build stronger futures for themselves and their families," said Charlene Zein, President and CEO of Sunshine Health. "We are excited to see the lasting impact these partnerships will have across Florida."

The five nonprofit organizations selected are:

"We are truly honored to be selected as a $20,000 recipient of the Sunshine Health grant," said Emily Ketring, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of North Central Florida. "This support allows us to address childcare barriers that impact workforce participation in our rural communities, and we appreciate the opportunity to partner with Sunshine Health to help families stay connected to work."

Access to reliable transportation plays a critical role in supporting workforce participation and removing barriers to accessing care, which helps individuals get jobs, training opportunities and the health care services they need to maintain long-term stability.

"This grant allows us to expand our reach in Pinellas County by providing reliable transportation to young adults who have aged out of foster care and are working or pursuing education," said Susan Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Wheels of Success. "Without dependable transportation, many face significant barriers to employment and long‑term stability. This support helps ensure they can get to work, stay in school, and build a more secure future."

About Sunshine Health

With offices across Florida, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter Health), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Our specialty plans include the Sunshine Health Pathway to Shine Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Sunshine Health Mindful Pathways Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; the Sunshine Health Power to Thrive Specialty Plan for people living with HIV/AIDS; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and X @SunHealthFL.

SOURCE Sunshine Health