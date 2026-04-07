Sunshine Health Delivers Career Pathways for Floridians and Advances Healthcare Workforce

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health, a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is proud to highlight the 2025 results of Sunshine Health Works, a comprehensive workforce development program designed to address critical labor shortages across Florida's healthcare system while creating clear pathways for individuals to enter, remain, and advance in healthcare careers.

Since its launch, Sunshine Health Works has helped support and train nearly 1,900 people through partnerships with local colleges, healthcare providers, and community-based organizations to deliver scholarships, industry-recognized certifications, hands-on training, and direct employment pathways.

"By partnering with colleges, healthcare providers, and community organizations, we're helping people gain the skills they need to thrive in healthcare careers while addressing urgent staffing needs across the state," said Charlene Zein, CEO, Sunshine Health. "Sunshine Health Works is more than a workforce initiative. It's a reflection of our mission to improve lives and create pathways to self-sufficiency for the Medicaid members we serve."

Sunshine Health Works is open to the broader community, with a focused commitment to support Sunshine Health members who are entering or re-entering the workforce. Participants gain technical skills, exposure to healthcare careers, and renewed confidence, particularly after career disruptions.

"After being laid off last year, this experience has been a turning point for me," said Adrienne A., a Medical Administrative Assistant student. "Thanks to Broward College and Sunshine Health, I now feel confident in pursuing a position as a Medical Administrative Assistant."

Healthcare workforce shortages strain healthcare systems, limit patient access and place increasing pressure on employers to recruit, train, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive labor market.

Sunshine Health Works intentionally serves both students and employers, creating employer-aligned career pathways that address the changing demands of healthcare delivery and set students up for long-term career sustainability.

"I learned so much, including life skills that I can take into my future job at the hospital," said Tyanna K., a Hillsborough College CNA student. "This is the first step to my career."

Sunshine Health Works highlights:

12 partner organizations across Florida, including Tallahassee State College, Hillsborough College, Broward College, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Florida State College of Jacksonville, Valencia College, University of South Florida's Colleges of Nursing and Social Work, as well as G.R.O.W. Doula/Healthy Start, National Alliance on Mental Illness Florida, Hispanic Unity Florida, and United HomeCare.

17 distinct healthcare certifications offered, including Certified Nursing Assistant, Home Health Aide, Medical Assistant, and Licensed Practical Nurse.

Nearly 1,900 participants trained, with participants earning nearly 800 industry-recognized certifications.

Specialized clinical programs: More than 200 doulas trained and 198 credentialed across 10 counties through our partnership with Healthy Start's G.R.O.W. Doula program. 39 Certified Recovery Peer Specialists trained in partnership with NAMI Florida. Social work licensure support in partnership with the University of South Florida College of Social Work to address the shortage of Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSWs).



To learn more about Sunshine Health Works, visit sunshinehealth.com/works.

About Sunshine Health

With offices across the state, from Miami to Pensacola, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the communities we serve one person at a time. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter Health), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Our specialty plans include Sunshine Health Pathway to Shine, a specialty plan serving children in or adopted from the state's child welfare system; Sunshine Health Mindful Pathways, a specialty plan for people living with serious mental illness; Sunshine Health Power to Thrive, a specialty plan for people living with HIV/AIDS; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn @SunHealthFL.

SOURCE Sunshine Health