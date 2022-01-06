Sunshine Health Awards $200,000 in Grants Addressing Social Determinants of Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health awarded a total of $200,000 in grants to address homelessness, food insecurity, mental health, and other social needs across Florida in 2021.

In total, 54 grants were awarded to nonprofits working to improve community health and help Floridians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Florida's community-based organizations are doing heroic work to feed the hungry, help with rent and utilities, and support those who have been hard-hit by the effects of the pandemic," said Nathan Landsbaum, Sunshine Health President and CEO. "We're proud to support them as they strengthen our communities across Florida."

Sunshine Health is committed to making investments that improve access to food, jobs, education, housing, and other social determinants of health for Floridians. Healthcare experts recognize that people who are hungry or worried about where they are going to live are less likely to take care of their health. These grants are designed to improve community health by supporting the social safety net of all Floridians. (See full list below.)

"A special thanks to Sunshine Health for believing in our mission and making our community a better place," said Regan Quick, Director of Development for Voices for Children, which supports abused and neglected children in Hillsborough County through the Guardian ad Litem program. The organization used its $2,000 grant from Sunshine Health to provide 18 children in foster with educational and recreational items designed to enhance their well-being.

The Mid Florida Homeless Coalition received a $14,000 grant which helps people with housing-related expenses not covered by other sources, such as rental application fees and birth certificates. "These funds are greatly appreciated not just by us, but those who we serve in the community," said Barbara Wheeler, executive director of the coalition.

The 2021 Sunshine Health Community Connections grants went to organizations addressing such issues as healthy birth outcomes, transportation, domestic violence, social isolation, housing, food insecurity and more.

Community Connections grants will be offered again in 2022. Organizations interested in applying should watch for details on the Sunshine Health Newsroom beginning in spring 2022 or by following the plan on LinkedIn.

Sunshine Health offers many programs and benefits to improve the Social Determinants of Health of its members, including expanded use of telehealth, a monthly stipend for over-the-counter wellness items and partnerships with more than 400 community groups.

Sunshine Health also offers the Community Resource Database which connects members and caregivers with local programs and supports. Floridians also can call the Community Connections Help Line at 1-866-775-2192.

The 2021 Sunshine Health Community Connections grants went to these community partners:

Bridge to Hope

Broward Partnership for the Homeless

CAAIRE For Youth

Central Florida Hope Center

City Rescue Mission

Community United Services/Parent University

Daily Bread

Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO)

Family Service Agency

Good Samaritan Network

Hands for Homeless

Healthy Living United Center

Healthy Start Coalition of Brevard

Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties

Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade

Healthy Start Coalition of Pasco

Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida

Hebni Nutrition Consultants

HIS Compassion

Human Services Network/Meals on Wheels South Florida

Hunger and Homeless Coalition of Collier County

ICU Baby

I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless

Jewish Family Community Services

Junior League of Pensacola

of Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind

Mid Florida Homeless Coalition

Moore Haven COGOP

Mustard Seed Ministries of Fort Pierce

Northeast Florida Area Agency on Aging/ElderSource

Okeechobee County Family Health - Healthy Start Coalition

Opening Doors

One Community Now

Orlando Dream Center

Our Father's House Soup Kitchen

Panama City Rescue Mission

Partnership for Strong Families

Positive Spin

Ronald McDonald House Charities South Florida

Sarah's Kitchen of the Treasure Coast

Second Chance Society

South Santa Rosa Interfaith Ministries

Southeastern Diabetes Education Services

Southside Community

Spring of Blessing Church

St. Petersburg Free Clinic

Survivor Pathway

Talbot House Ministries of Lakeland

The Kind Mouse Productions

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation

Transitional Living of North Central Florida/Center for Independent Living of North Central Florida

United Against Poverty Indian River

Voices for Children

Voices for Children Broward County

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

SOURCE Sunshine Health