Sunshine Health Distributes 1,500 Smartphones Statewide To Increase Connectivity Between Patients And Healthcare Providers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows effective communication between doctors and patients results in better health outcomes. However, a lack of connectivity to patients during the COVID-19 crisis has posed challenges for healthcare providers and patients. To support an increase in virtual care during the pandemic, Sunshine Health is distributing 1,500 Samsung smartphones to those in need throughout Florida. Service is free of charge to recipients for the next three months upon activation of the device.

Sunshine Health is partnering with seven provider groups to distribute the smartphones to the patients who need them to gain access to healthcare services, such as telehealth visits and coordination of prescription deliveries. Phone recipients do not have to be Sunshine Health members.

"Our core purpose is transforming health of the community, one person at a time," said Liz Miller, CEO of Centene's Florida health plans. "Providing these phones to anyone in need, not just exclusively our members, increases access to care for Florida's most vulnerable populations."

At the end of the 90-day activation period, recipients can either return the device or choose to keep it for continued service through their own mobile carrier.

"These phones are a game changer," said Duenna Dorsett, Vice President of Provider Engagement for Sunshine Health. "They will improve the quality of life for so many individuals who do not have the adequate access to the care they need."

Sunshine Health obtained the smartphones as part of a larger purchase made by Centene Corporation from Samsung. Centene distributed 16,000 smartphones to state health plans across the country. Read more about that initiative here.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Sunrise and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter) and Medicare (Allwell). Sunshine Health is now affiliated with WellCare Health Plan's Florida health plans, including Staywell Health Plan and WellCare of Florida Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; and the Staywell Specialty Health Plan for people living with serious mental illness. We also operate the Children's Medical Services on behalf of the Department of Health, serving children with special healthcare needs.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

