Sunshine Health Donates $25,000 to FAMU School of Nursing

Funds will assist graduating BSN students and support diversity in the workforce

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health today announced a $25,000 donation to support the Last Mile Scholarship Fund for nursing students at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), a historically Black university.

The donation will support more than 40 graduating nursing students with registration and examination fees for NCLEX, the state's licensing exam. The funds will also assist graduate students in the Adult Gerontology and Women's Health Nurse Practitioner (NP) Programs with preceptor accommodations and test prep resources.

According to the 2020 National Nursing Workforce Study, Black/African American registered nurses make up 6.7% of the nursing workforce.

"Nurses are an essential part of our healthcare system, and it's important that our workforce reflects the diversity of our communities to best serve our members and support our mission to help improve health outcomes across the state," said Nathan Landsbaum, CEO of Sunshine Health.

Sunshine Health is proud to collaborate with FAMU to increase minority representation in the nursing profession and address the nationwide nursing shortage.

Over the past year, the university found that supporting the coverage of exam fees resulted in students testing six to eight weeks post-graduation and receiving higher NCLEX first-time pass rates.

"We are incredibly grateful to Sunshine Health for their generosity and commitment to our students," said Dr. Shelly A. Johnson, Dean and Professor, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. "Their contribution will make a difference in the lives of our nursing students, giving them financial support to cover exam costs and help them achieve their professional goals."

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

