Sunshine Health Supports March for Babies to Combat Premature Births

"Approximately one out of every 10 babies born in Florida is born too soon – a rate that isn't improving," said Debra Smyers, Sunshine Health's Plan Product President and a board member of the Broward March of Dimes. "At the walks each year, our employees meet former March of Dimes babies who are growing and thriving and we know we are making a difference, but we've got to do more."

Sunshine Health is the presenting sponsor of the Broward March for Babies and also supports walks in Jacksonville, Orlando, Pensacola and Tampa.

"Sunshine Health employees flood our streets with smiles and passion on march days," said Guillermo Formoso, March of Dimes Broward Board Chair. "We can't thank them enough for their support."

Diana Loubeau understands the importance of the March of Dimes' work. Her daughter Jaden was born at 28 weeks and weighed just 13.5 ounces. She spent nearly eight months in the NICU at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Now she's an 11-year-old sixth-grader and will be proudly marching with her mom on May 5 to help give preterm babies the chance to beat the odds like she did.

Sunshine Health hopes to top the 785 employees, families and friends who marched in 2017. Employees are also collecting pledges and hosting office fundraisers, like the "March of Pies" fundraiser where employees bid to throw a pie at – or spare – company executives.

"This may sound strange, but I'm looking forward to taking a pie in the face for this great cause," said Chris Paterson, Sunshine Health's CEO. "Our employees really come through, whether they're marching with a team or competing to see which department can raise the most money."

Join the cause by creating or joining a team at one of these events:

