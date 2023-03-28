Sunshine Health to Serve as Children's Day Featured Partner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health, as well as Children's Medical Services Health Plan operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health, are honored to serve as featured partner sponsors of Children's Day at the Florida Capitol during the 2023 Children's Week Florida™.

"Children's Week is a special event that we look forward to each year. Each organization represented at this event is doing incredibly important work to support Florida's children," said Felicia Thomas, Vice President of Children's Medical Services Health Plan. "We are excited to honor the children we serve and collaborate on how we can continue to work together to do more in the future."

"Children's Week is important to us because it's a time for all groups who advocate for Florida's children to take a moment and celebrate the kids who have been entrusted to our care," said Julie Smythe, Vice President of Sunshine Health's Child Welfare Specialty Plan. "An event like Children's Day that brings the kids together is a great reminder of why we do what we do each day."

Sunshine Health is dedicated to serving Florida's children by offering several Medicaid plans to meet the needs of the state's moms, families, and children. Sunshine Health's Child Welfare Specialty Plan provides personalized healthcare for youth who are in or adopted from Florida's child welfare system. The Florida Department of Health's Children's Medical Services Health Plan was created to serve the state's most vulnerable children with unique and complex health care needs. Today, this specialty plan serves over 100,000 Florida children and adolescents.

"We're honored to be a longtime sponsor of Children's Week and are excited to be this year's featured partner," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO of Sunshine Health. "We are all partners in making sure Florida's kids get the care they deserve, and we are thrilled to join in this special day with other tremendous organizations, who are equally as dedicated to serving Florida's children."

During Children's Week Florida™ in the capitol courtyard and rotunda, there will be interactive and educational activities for young children and youth. This fun-filled day will host many special events including a breakfast and lunch for all children, press conference, and much more. Learn more at childrensweek.org.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

SOURCE Sunshine Health