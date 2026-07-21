SunTec India Launches Proprietary eCommerce Price Monitoring Platform Delivering 99%+ Accuracy with Human-Verified Pricing Intelligence

NEW DELHI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTec India today announced the launch of its proprietary, in-house-built eCommerce price monitoring platform, a purpose-built pricing intelligence solution that tracks competitor prices across multiple channels in real time and pairs automated data collection with human QA verification.

The platform supports pricing, sales, and marketplace teams by combining automated data collection, AI-powered product matching, anomaly detection, and analyst-led verification for quality assurance. It enables businesses to monitor competitor prices, promotional movements, Buy Box signals, and Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) violations across key marketplaces & retailer websites.

Unlike generic SaaS tools that hand back raw data for clients to clean and interpret, SunTec India controls its platform end-to-end, from data collection to matching rules, allowing continuous improvement based directly on client needs.

The platform's core capabilities include:

Real-time, multi-channel monitoring across Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and other marketplaces, and custom URL tracking for any publicly accessible website.

across Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and other marketplaces, and custom URL tracking for any publicly accessible website. AI-powered product matching using EAN/GTIN identifiers for exact matches and ML models for comparable products, achieving 99%+ matching accuracy.

using EAN/GTIN identifiers for exact matches and ML models for comparable products, achieving 99%+ matching accuracy. MAP violation alerts delivered within agreed SLA windows, with violation logs formatted for legal, sales, and distributor review.

delivered within agreed SLA windows, with violation logs formatted for legal, sales, and distributor review. Buy Box and dynamic repricing intelligence compatible with Repricer.com, Linnworks, ChannelAdvisor, and other major repricing platforms.

compatible with Repricer.com, Linnworks, ChannelAdvisor, and other major repricing platforms. Promotional and deal monitoring timed to peak events like Black Friday, Prime Day, and Q4, giving teams lead time to respond.

Built on a proprietary AI crawler, optimized for dynamic page rendering and anti-bot environments, the platform handles JavaScript-rendered pages and pricing overlays that defeat standard scrapers, while continuously learning from detection patterns to maintain collection reliability.

"Self-service tools give you a dashboard and leave the hard part to you," said Mr. Ravi Kant, Vice President – eCommerce Division, SunTec India.

"What sets our platform apart is the human-in-the-loop layer. AI detects; our analysts verify. Every anomaly is reviewed by a QA analyst before it reaches the client. Our goal is to help clients identify pricing gaps, protect margins, track violations, and respond to competitor moves before they impact revenue," he added.

About SunTec India

SunTec India is an IT and digital services company delivering technology-led, data-driven business solutions. Founded in 1999, the company has served 8,530+ clients across 50 countries, supported by 1,500+ full-time professionals and a 95%+ client retention rate. SunTec India combines human expertise with AI-enabled technologies to improve operational efficiency, strengthen competitiveness, and create long-term value for businesses worldwide.

Media Contact:

Rohit

[email protected]

SOURCE SunTec India