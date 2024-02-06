Coin Dragon launches NO FEE bulk coin deposit kiosks in Singapore, starting with four local shopping centres

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Technology Services Pte. Ltd. (DTS), a subsidiary of the group operating Coin Dragon coin deposit kiosks in Asia-Pacific, today announced its official launch in Singapore. Coin Dragon kiosks allow the public to deposit Singapore coins in bulk, in exchange for E-Vouchers from many different retailers or to almost any local Bank Account.

"Coin Dragon is here to offer a convenient solution to everyone who has excess Singapore coins," said Richard Kollen, Founder and CEO of DTS's parent company, Dragon Technology Global Pte. Ltd. "We want to enable anyone, regardless of bank provider or shopping preferences, to have an outlet to get rid of coins to their preferred e-vouchers or bank account."

DTS has already launched 4 public Coin Dragon kiosks: SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar, NEX in Serangoon, Causeway Point in Woodlands, and Thomson Plaza in Bishan. DTS plans to continue rolling out more kiosks in more locations across Singapore this year. Coin Dragon coin deposit kiosks were first launched in Hong Kong in 2017 and has since launched over 100 kiosks in Hong Kong. "This year, we are focused on delivering a high-quality coin deposit solution to as many Singapore residents as possible," said Richard Kollen. "In order to maximize convenience, we are actively seeking more partners and locations to bring our service nearer to more residents."

Coin Dragon kiosks in Singapore accept 2nd and 3rd series coins, including the 1-cent and 5-cent coins. Coins exchanged to e-vouchers incur no service fee, including FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage, and Amazon. However, coins deposited to bank accounts incur a 10% service fee, including PayNow, DBS, OCBC, UOB, and many other banks. More information about its services and kiosk locations can be found at www.coindragon.io.

About Dragon Technology Services Pte. Ltd.

DTS was founded in 2023, as a subsidiary of Dragon Technology Global Pte. Ltd, which oversees all local subsidiaries operating Coin Dragon bulk coin deposit kiosks in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangkok. DTS's mission is to provide the public convenient access to digital value, including top-ups, bill payments, e-credits, bank deposits, e-vouchers, and more. Since 2017, DTS's parent company and its subsidiaries have exceeded serving 2.5 million transactions to over 750,000 people in Asia Pacific.

