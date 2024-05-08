Sunwest Bank Adds Kevin Cutter as Arizona Regional President

Cutter Joins Sunwest with Over 30 Years of Banking Experience

SANDY, Utah, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin Cutter as its new SVP, Regional President leading the Arizona Commercial Banking Division. In this role, Cutter is responsible for the development and coordination of all banking relationships, including profitability, strategic goals, and policies. He will also be responsible for creating and managing a cross-functional strategy to grow revenue in the local market through the growth of client and prospective client relationships.

"We are delighted to have Kevin join Sunwest Bank," said Don Satiroff, Chief Banking Officer at Sunwest Bank. "With his extensive background in commercial banking, he's a valuable addition to our Arizona market. His wealth of experience promises significant benefits for our clients."

Prior to joining Sunwest Bank, Cutter was the Chief Lending Officer at Bank 34, where he led the bank's commercial lending division and managed all special asset credits in the bank's troubled and/or distressed commercial, commercial real estate, and consumer credit portfolios. Prior to that role, Cutter was the regional president at Pacific Premier Bank. Previously, he held several roles at City National Bank, including Senior Vice President, Credit Manager, Commercial Banking Real Estate, Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, Commercial Banking, Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, and Commercial Banking. Cutter started at City National Bank as part of a team that began the Credit Portfolio Risk Department within Credit Administration and then was a successful Commercial Banking Relationship Manager and Credit Officer.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Sunwest Bank team," exclaimed Kevin Cutter, Arizona Regional President. "With my leadership and experience in commercial banking, I am eager to help drive Sunwest Bank's continued success and growth."

Cutter earned a Master of Science in Real Estate and Construction Management from the Daniels College of Business and Burns School of Real Estate at Denver University. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Real Estate, and Law from California State Polytechnic University.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank