Sunwest Bank Adds Matthew March as New EVP, Chief Information Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is pleased to welcome Matthew March as its new executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO). In this role, Mr. March will oversee all of Sunwest's banking systems and related technology including digital transformation efforts and data management, along with information technology governance and regulatory compliance.

Matthew March

"We are ecstatic to have Matthew join the Sunwest Team," said Carson Lappetito, Sunwest Bank President. "He brings decades of technology experience from both inside and outside of banking with a vision for the future of banking technology."

A seasoned technology professional, March has more than a decade of banking experience, serving businesses and customers throughout the United States, where he demonstrated his ability to successfully implement technology solutions to support commercial lending, business banking, retail banking and real estate lending.

Prior to joining Sunwest Bank, Matthew March held key executive-level positions at financial companies serving businesses and consumers throughout the United States, including Pacific Premier Bank, Colony American Finance, Banc of California, PacTrust Bank, Carrington Holding Company, and Ford Motor Credit.

March is an active lecturer, public speaker, and published author, who studied Computer Science and Mathematics at California State University, Chico. He is also an active member of the Data Warehouse Institute, where he served on the organization's Executive Counsel.

"Sunwest bank provides leading banking products and solutions to meet the needs of the businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities we support," said March. "I am excited to join the Sunwest team and I look forward to further empowering our customers through technology, innovation, and enhanced customer experience."

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $1.3 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

