Sunwest Bank Receives 2020 AHEAD Award to Sponsor Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank, a privately held, entrepreneurial business bank serving the Western United States, is honored to be a 2020 AHEAD award recipient on behalf of The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. The grant will be given to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County (CASA) to provide relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CASA is a privately funded non-profit organization that serves severely abused, neglected, and abandoned children.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a wonderful organization that is solely focused on fighting and protecting the most vulnerable children in our community. The impact of changing just one child's life is exponential and unquantifiable, because the positive impact on that child will positively impact and change those around them now and in the future. This creates the effect or chain reaction going forward, which is why it is paramount that all children deserve the opportunity to live in an environment where they can thrive" said Carson Lappetito, Sunwest Bank President.

Founded in 1985, with major support from the Junior League of Orange County, CASA provides a powerful voice and a meaningful connection for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and abandonment. Through the recruitment, training and continued support of volunteers who advocate for and mentor these children, representing their best interest in the courtroom and other settings, CASA has changed the lives of over 8,000 children.

"As we celebrate 35 years of providing care for the children who have suffered the most in Orange County, CASA-OC is honored to partner with Sunwest Bank. This partnership brings much needed attention to our mission in supporting Orange County's foster youth. Their commitment in making our communities a better place is amazing. We're grateful to the Sunwest Bank team who have gone out of their way to ensure the continuation of our work, and we look forward to working together in the future," Regan Phillips, CASA-OC CEO.

"Foster youth have distinct needs for support and advocacy that CASA is uniquely able to provide," said Marietta Núñez, Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at FHLBank San Francisco. "With the pandemic is likely to exacerbate those needs, we are proud to partner with our member Sunwest Bank to support the vital work that CASA does to support vulnerable young people."

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $2.0 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho and Utah; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. More information about Sunwest Bank and its full line of products and services is available at www.sunwestbank.com.

About FHLBank San Francisco

FHLBank San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada strengthen communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions promote homeownership, expand access to quality housing, and boost economic development. AHEAD grants are awarded annually and delivered through the Bank's member financial institutions to local community organizations for projects and programs that benefit lower-income and underserved communities.

