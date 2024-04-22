Sunyard Shined at Transact 2024 with New Android POS and Solutions

HANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, made a truly memorable impact at this year's Transact expo held in the US from April 17 to 19. At this one of the top payment industry expos in the US, Sunyard showcased the new S200 and new payment solutions SunPay and SunTMS in response to the increasing demand for smart payment, which was widely applauded by visitors and industry insiders.

The First Third-generation of Android Mobile POS

Sunyard's S200 powered by Android 13 is a kernel upgrade from Sunyard's previous payment terminals, from appearance to functionality. It became the undeniable focus of the show, drawing people's attention with the 6.7-inch waterdrop display. S200 blends the latest tech trends and interactive experiences, making it significantly different from a typical terminal to offer a mobile phone experience. It also attracted great interest from the media and potential partners.

New Payment Solutions to Deepen Connections

Furthermore, Sunyard also illustrated the latest payment solutions on site, including SunTMS, an upgraded terminal management platform, and SunPay, a highly EMV L3 compatible and deeply flexible payment solution based on the Android system. With wide praise, these two innovations caught the eye of numerous attendees to explore the intricacies of its technology and how the products blend into the Sunyard payment ecosystem.

During the 3-day exhibition, ecological partners were welcomed to jointly explore about new chances and discuss rich business scenes. This event served as a prime opportunity to spotlight the impact of Sunyard's brand and the performance of its products to a broader audience. Sunyard looks forward to its next show in Dubai in May.

About Sunyard Technology

Sunyard was founded in 1996 and has been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE 600571) since 2002. The company provides cost-effective and high-quality payment terminals and solutions, including Android mobile POS, traditional POS, Android electronic cash registers and payment solutions- SunTMS & Sunpay. According to the Nilson Report, Sunyard is always at the forefront of POS terminal shipment.

Get in touch:

[email protected]

www.sydtech.com.cn/en/

SOURCE Sunyard Technology Co.,ltd