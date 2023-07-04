SUPCON Gains Momentum in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf with Recent Project Wins

News provided by

SUPCON

04 Jul, 2023, 07:45 ET

HANGZHOU, China, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW), a trailblazer in process automation and digital transformation in China, has announced a series of project wins across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. The company has been awarded the Workforce & Assets Tracking Solution Project by International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest full-service shipyard in the MENA region powered by Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell, and HHI, followed by the Instrumentation Contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) and the Smart Safety & Site Monitoring Solution for the Aramco Academy Construction Project.

These recent project wins demonstrate SUPCON's capability to provide a wide range of solutions from instrumentation, automation & information to top-level management solution. The company has been expanding into the Gulf region with ambitious planning and preparation, leveraging the increasingly strong economic ties between China and Saudi Arabia, especially under the backdrop of Belt & Road Initiative and Vision 2023.

Last week, Alhumam Emad Abdulaziz A, SVP of IMI Corporate Services and Alangari Salem Abdulaziz M, VP of IMI Digitalization & Innovation visited SUPCON headquarters in Hangzhou, China for an in-depth communication around intelligent shipyard solutions. Earlier this month, the Saudi Cloud Computing Company (SCCC) delegation led by CEO Talal Abdulaziz Albakr visited SUPCON headquarters to discuss cloud solutions for vertical industries. The visit followed a week-long stay by Nayef AlOtaibi, Aramco VP of Digital Transformation & Chief Digital Officer and his expert delegation. These visits herald a new era of SUPCON's partnership with major players in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

SUPCON has cemented a leading position in the process automation and digital transformation market in China with its star products such as Distributed Control System (DCS), Safety Instrumented System (SIS), and Manufacturing Executive System (MES). To fortify the market leadership, SUPCON is launching the 1·3·5 Customer's Value Creation Model campaign, comprising 1 One-stop Industrial Service, 3 Product Technology Platforms and 5T Technology. The company's strong financial performance in 2022 turned out a testament to its success. According to the previously disclosed 2022 annual report, SUPCON achieved an operating income of RMB 6.621 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 46.50%.

Notes:

In 2022, SUPCON launched the 1·3·5 Customer's Value Creation Model campaign. 1 One-stop Industrial Service is powered by 5S (Spareparts, Specialists, Solutions, Service, Sales) Stores close to the industrial clusters to provide all-round services that are all-time accessible. 3 Product Technology Platforms include the new-gen Intelligent Operation & Management Control System (i-OMC) featuring intelligent autonomous operation, the Industrial Operating System with a secure data lake and open APP ecosystem, and Advanced Process Engineering eXpert (APEX) platform for fast and precise complex process simulation and modeling. 5T Technology representing the fusion of 5 key technologies including Automation Technology, Information Technology, Process Technology, Operation Technology and Equipment Technology, which aims to solve the unsolved problems in the process industry.

Contact

Meifang Wang
[email protected] 

SOURCE SUPCON

Also from this source

SUPCON a listé ses Global Depository Receipts (GDR) à la bourse suisse (SIX)

SUPCON-kotierte Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) an der Schweizer Börse (SIX)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.