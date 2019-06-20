Super 8 by Wyndham Seeks Aspiring Designer to Co-Create First-Ever Shared-Room Concept

The winning candidate will have the opportunity to refine and evolve their initial design alongside interior designer and TV personality Alison Victoria and will receive a $10,000 design fee upon successful completion of the project. The final concept will then be brought to life with a commercial-grade assortment from Wayfair Professional, Wayfair's specialized program for business customers, before being piloted at select Super 8 hotels across the U.S. and Canada.

Available now through July 20, 2019, applicants can visit www.super8.com/ROOM8 to learn more and submit their formal application. The challenge is open to all aspiring designers, with experts in co-living—college students, graduates and urbanites—highly encouraged to apply.

"Super 8 is known for being travelers' companion on the road and that's a role we take very seriously," said Mike Mueller, Super 8 brand leader and senior vice president. "Our research shows a rising group of guests who need the reliability, affordability and accessibility of a trusted hotel brand but want a space different from that of a traditional hotel room or suite. From millennials road tripping with a group of their friends to construction workers sharing a room with members of their crew, ROOM8 tackles this need head-on, allowing guests to share a room and socialize without forcing them to compromise on having their own personal space, including their own bed."

"We're giving aspiring designers a chance to try their hand at flipping Super 8 hotel suites across the country into modern co-living spaces for a new generation of road trippers," said Alison Victoria, interior designer and TV personality. "This project is an exciting opportunity to incorporate the hottest global movement in travel to an iconic American brand through smart design. Our winning candidate will bring to the table a practical, space-optimizing concept that aligns seamlessly with Super 8's newly elevated look and feel."

Once selected, the winning designer will participate in a series of virtual consultations with Alison Victoria and Super 8, followed by a trip to New York City to meet Alison and unveil the final, evolved design. The creation of ROOM8 comes on the heels of the completion of the largest redesign in Super 8 brand history, a multi-year effort during which the brand's hotels across the U.S. and Canada invested more than $100 million into room renovations, elevating the Super 8 guest experience.

Design and Rendering Requirements

Must be of a jaw-dropping, creative quality

Must be for a room of approximately 23' 10" (L) x 16' (W) x 7' 6" (H)

Must include a minimum of three angles, including one top down view of the space

Must seamlessly align with Super 8's $100 million room refresh, pulling through key colors and aesthetics, including the brand's signature, hyper-local, black and white art

Must accommodate four or more guests, with individual sleeping accommodations for each guest

Must include social space allowing for guest interaction and should include a large TV (ideally also visible from beds) and unique, unexpected elements that encourage socialization (e.g. foosball table, classic video games, board and card games, etc.)

Must include an apartment size fridge/microwave, multiple outlets, telephone and storage for clothes/luggage

Must leverage elements from the current Super 8 room design or those available via Wayfair at www.wayfair.com

Approximate cost for furnishing the full room should not exceed $5,000

Applicant Qualifications

A bright, creative mind with an eye for design

Must be 18 years or older to apply

Must be a resident of the U.S. or Canada (excluding Quebec ) with valid identification

Ability to travel domestically in September 2019 to meet designer Alison Victoria

The Perks

$10,000 design fee upon successful completion of the project

design fee upon successful completion of the project Mentorship from designer Alison Victoria

Trip to NYC to meet designer Alison Victor (hotel, economy air, transportation and meals)

to meet designer (hotel, economy air, transportation and meals) Wyndham Rewards® Diamond membership

Glowing reference from a Super 8 by Wyndham executive

For more information on the Super 8 by Wyndham ROOM8 Design Challenge, including official rules and how to apply, visit www.super8.com/ROOM8.

About Super 8 by Wyndham

For more than four decades, Super 8® by Wyndham—the world's largest economy hotel brand with nearly 2,900 hotels globally—has served as a trusted and convenient companion on the road. Today, we're on a mission to elevate economy, modernizing the brand for the next generation of traveler with newly redesigned rooms, fast, free Wi-Fi and a complimentary breakfast.

A strong supporter of our servicemen and women, Super 8 is proud to offer reserved parking for Veterans at all locations across the U.S. and Canada along with a 15% discount to members of the military and their families. To learn more, or to book your next stay, visit www.super8.com. You can also like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/super8) and follow us on Instagram (www.instagram.com/super8). See you on the road.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

