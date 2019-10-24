Super 8 by Wyndham Unveils ROOM8, Its First-Ever Shared Room Concept

Piloting at select Super 8 locations as early as next year and anchored by unique features like vintage arcade games and individual sleeping spaces for up to four guests, the innovative room concept was sourced through the brand's recent ROOM8 Design Challenge , which called on aspiring designers, co-living experts and urbanites to submit renderings of an original concept that would provide a functional, yet elevated experience to today's influx of group travelers.

"Super 8 is known for being travelers' companion on the road and the introduction of ROOM8 brings that promise to life in a whole new way," said Mike Mueller, Super 8 Brand President. "More and more, we're seeing groups of guests who want space to stretch out and relax, but without the sacrifice of giving up their own private sleeping space. The unique design developed by Candice and Alison is the ideal solution. Whether it's a group of millennials, a young family or an on-the-road construction crew, ROOM8 delivers the perfect balance of privacy and community."

During the design process, Victoria served as Buttars' mentor and the pair worked together, one-on-one, to evolve what would become the final design.



"From the second I learned about the design challenge, I knew that I had to submit a concept," said Candice Buttars, student and winner of the ROOM8 contest. "As a college student and aspiring designer, you dream of getting to work with a household name like Super 8 by Wyndham, let alone someone as accomplished as Alison Victoria. To take what I know, not only as a designer, but also as the target customer for this project, and be able to meld it into my vision, creating something entirely new, has been incredibly rewarding."

Among the amenities that make ROOM8 unique:

A group-focused blend of digital and analog entertainment including vintage arcade games; a streaming-ready, 65-inch wall-mounted TV; cornhole boards, a foosball table and more

Abundant seating and an open dining layout, complete with an apartment-sized refrigerator and microwave

Individual sleeping spaces and beds for up to four guests

USB ports, AC outlets and wireless charging stations, room-wide

The creation of ROOM8 comes on the heels of the largest redesign in Super 8 brand history, a multi-year effort during which the brand's hotels across the U.S. and Canada invested more than $140 million into room renovations, elevating the Super 8 guest experience.

About Super 8 by Wyndham

For more than four decades, Super 8® by Wyndham—the world's largest economy hotel brand with nearly 2,900 hotels globally—has served as a trusted and convenient companion on the road. Today, we're on a mission to elevate economy, modernizing the brand for the next generation of traveler with newly redesigned rooms, fast, free Wi-Fi and a complimentary breakfast.

A strong supporter of our servicemen and women, Super 8 is proud to offer reserved parking for Veterans at all locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition, this Veterans Day, Super 8 will increase the discount it provides to members of the military and their families to 20 percent off its best available rate for stays through Dec. 6, 2019. To learn more, or to book your next stay, visit www.super8.com. You can also like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/super8) and follow us on Instagram (www.instagram.com/super8). See you on the road.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

