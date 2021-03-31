Super 8 Teams Up with Actor Oliver Hudson to Inspire Travelers to #JourneySafe

#JourneySafe returns as millions of travelers—many showing increasing levels of consumer confidence—look to balance a new willingness to travel with the continued desire to do so safely. According to a recent third-party travel study shared by the United States Travel Association with its members, close to 9 out of 10 American travelers now have travel plans in the next six months 1 .

"This last year has changed what it means to #JourneySafe. The words carry new weight and it was important to us that our campaign evolve to reflect that," said Mike Mueller, president, Brand Operations, Super 8 by Wyndham. "As millions of travelers start making plans to get back on the road—some for the first time in more than a year—we want to let them know that Super 8 hotels are ready to welcome them and their families. From elevated health and safety protocols to flexible booking policies, we're here to be their companion on the road."

Inspired by Super 8's passion for promoting safe travel, Hudson—known for his work on series like Rules of Engagement, Nashville and Splitting Up Together, as well as the hit podcasts Sibling Revelry and Daddy Issues with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson—joins as the voice of Coach in the campaign's anchor: a 30-second PSA-style video. In the spot, he and his "team" of dashboard characters share practical advice for a safe journey—think tips around hand sanitizer, face masks, and pit stops—as they prepare to get back on the road.

"I've always associated the open road with freedom and exploration, which is why I find this campaign so important—it's about reinvigorating the all-American, road-warrior spirit while promoting practices that will continue to help keep all of us prepared, safe, and healthy," said Hudson. "It's a message I'm proud to be a part of and, on a lighter note, one that has also allowed me to check off my career goal playing an athlete. Win-win. Now I just need to update that road trip playlist of mine."

The nationwide rollout of #JourneySafe begins today and includes a comprehensive digital and social media presence. Complementing the brand's creative is a call to action on www.super8.com/journeysafe, where travelers can not only pledge to #JourneySafe themselves, but find resources to help them inspire family and friends to do the same. Super 8 first launched its #JourneySafe campaign in 2019 as a means to draw attention to the underreported issue of drowsy driving but has since evolved the campaign in light of COVID-19 to promote safe and responsible travel.

Now through May 28, 2021, travelers can earn a free night—provided in the form of 7,500 Wyndham Rewards® points—when they book three consecutive nights or more and stay before May 31, 2021 (full terms and conditions are available at www.wyndhamrewards.com). Committed to providing guests with peace of mind, Super 8 hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada have implemented elevated health and safety protocols as part of Wyndham's Count on US® initiative and continue to offer flexible booking policies along with low-contact mobile check-in and checkout. In addition, members of the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program, of which the brand's hotels participate, have had their current benefits extended through the end of 2021 and expiration of points paused through June 30, 2021.

To learn more about Super 8's reimagined #JourneySafe campaign, visit www.super8.com/journeysafe .

About Super 8 by Wyndham

For more than four decades, Super 8® by Wyndham—one of the world's largest economy hotel brand with more than 2,700 hotels globally—has served as a trusted and convenient companion on the road. Today, we're on a mission to elevate economy, modernizing the brand for the next generation of traveler with redesigned rooms, fast, free Wi-Fi and a complimentary breakfast. Learn more www.super8.com . Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com . See you on the road.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

1 "American Travel Sentiment Reaches New Pandemic Milestones"

https://longwoods-intl.com/news-press-release/covid-19-travel-sentiment-study-wave-33

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

