Super Deals for Game Day - Catch Incredible Savings During B&H Photo's Super Specials Event

Big Game Super Specials offer customers chance to save big with hundreds of amazing deals on big-screen TVs and more
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo is excited to announce the return of its Big Game Super Specials, featuring hundreds of incredible deals on big-screen TVs, home theater equipment, speakers, and so much more. You can also save big on select soundbars, media players, projectors, A/V receivers, and mounts.
TV Deals
Enjoy big savings on big screens from top-of-the-line TV manufacturers like Sony, LG, and Samsung.
Notable deals include:
- Up to $900 off select LG TVs
- Up to $1000 off select Sony TVs
- Up to $5000 off select Samsung TVs
- Up to $800 off select Furrion TVs
- Up to $400 off select VIZIO TVs
Projector Deals
Find great deals on home theater projectors from your favorite brands, including BenQ, Sony, Samsung, and more.
Notable deals include:
- Up to $200 off select BenQ Projectors
- Up to $500 off select Samsung Projectors
- Up to $2500 off select LG Projectors
Speaker Deals
Find big savings on speaker equipment from big-name brands like Bose®, teenage engineering, Klipsch, and more.
Notable deals include:
- Up to $230 off select Bose Soundbars and Speakers
- Up to $500 off select Samsung Soundbars and Speakers
- Up to $400 off select Sony Soundbars and Speakers
- $387 off teenage engineering OD-11 Cloud Speaker Pair Kit
- Up to $400 off select Klipsch Speakers
A/V Receiver Deals
Find deals on A/V receivers from Denon, Onkyo, Sony, and Yamaha.
Notable deals include:
- Up to $200 off select Yamaha A/V Receivers
- Up to $200 off select Onkyo A/V Receivers
- Up to 10% off select Sony A/V Receiver Kits
- Up to $1000 off select Denon A/V Receivers
These are just a few of the hundreds of great deals available now during B&H's Super Specials event. Be sure to visit the Big Game Super Specials page for even more deals and savings on all your favorite home entertainment gear.
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for more than 50 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.
When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.
