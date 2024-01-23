Super Deals for Game Day - Catch Incredible Savings During B&H Photo's Super Specials Event

Big Game Super Specials offer customers chance to save big with hundreds of amazing deals on big-screen TVs and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo is excited to announce the return of its Big Game Super Specials, featuring hundreds of incredible deals on big-screen TVs, home theater equipment, speakers, and so much more. You can also save big on select soundbars, media players, projectors, A/V receivers, and mounts.

TV Deals

Enjoy big savings on big screens from top-of-the-line TV manufacturers like Sony, LG, and Samsung.

Super Deals for the Big Game Day

Notable deals include:

Projector Deals

Find great deals on home theater projectors from your favorite brands, including BenQ, Sony, Samsung, and more.

Notable deals include:

Speaker Deals

Find big savings on speaker equipment from big-name brands like Bose®, teenage engineering, Klipsch, and more.

Notable deals include:

A/V Receiver Deals

Find deals on A/V receivers from Denon, Onkyo, Sony, and Yamaha.

Notable deals include:

These are just a few of the hundreds of great deals available now during B&H's Super Specials event. Be sure to visit the Big Game Super Specials page for even more deals and savings on all your favorite home entertainment gear.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for more than 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo