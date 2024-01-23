Super Deals for Game Day - Catch Incredible Savings During B&H Photo's Super Specials Event

News provided by

B&H Photo

23 Jan, 2024, 08:03 ET

Big Game Super Specials offer customers chance to save big with hundreds of amazing deals on big-screen TVs and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo is excited to announce the return of its Big Game Super Specials, featuring hundreds of incredible deals on big-screen TVs, home theater equipment, speakers, and so much more. You can also save big on select soundbars, media players, projectors, A/V receivers, and mounts.

TV Deals
Enjoy big savings on big screens from top-of-the-line TV manufacturers like Sony, LG, and Samsung.

Continue Reading
Super Deals for the Big Game Day
Super Deals for the Big Game Day

Notable deals include:

Projector Deals
Find great deals on home theater projectors from your favorite brands, including BenQ, Sony, Samsung, and more.

Notable deals include:

Speaker Deals
Find big savings on speaker equipment from big-name brands like Bose®, teenage engineering, Klipsch, and more.

Notable deals include:

A/V Receiver Deals
Find deals on A/V receivers from Denon, Onkyo, Sony, and Yamaha.

Notable deals include:

These are just a few of the hundreds of great deals available now during B&H's Super Specials event. Be sure to visit the Big Game Super Specials page for even more deals and savings on all your favorite home entertainment gear.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for more than 50 years. 

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information
Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/ 

SOURCE B&H Photo

Also from this source

DJI Unveils the DJI Mic 2 Wireless Systems; YouTube Hands On First Look Video at B&H

DJI Unveils the DJI Mic 2 Wireless Systems; YouTube Hands On First Look Video at B&H

B&H is pleased to announce the DJI Mic 2 wireless microphone systems. Following the success of its initial wireless microphone release, DJI has come...
Intel® Announces New Core Ultra™ Processors Designed to Deliver Enhanced Performance; YouTube First Look and Learn More Info at B&H Photo

Intel® Announces New Core Ultra™ Processors Designed to Deliver Enhanced Performance; YouTube First Look and Learn More Info at B&H Photo

B&H is excited to announce a new family of Intel® Core Ultra™ processors, designed to enhance throughput and deliver enhanced performance suitable...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.